First Nations Technical Institute, a Leader in Indigenous Post-Secondary Education, Selects YuJa Video Platform As All-in-One Video Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Nations Technical Institute (FNTI), a leader in Indigenous post-secondary education, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. FNTI delivers high-quality Indigenous post-secondary education and training for First Nation, Metis, and Inuit communities in the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Ontario, Canada.

The institution was seeking a comprehensive platform to create, store and manage video content, provide captions, offer video quizzing, and more, rather than using disparate tools to fulfill individual needs. In addition to traditional use cases such as recording and editing lectures, the institution will benefit from auto-captioning, video editing, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and the ability to share media both internally and externally. Other built-in tools within YuJa’s Video Platform, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of video content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates with the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System.

“YuJa’s suite of video tools provides a one-stop-shop for driving digital learning programs at institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “When you have different software or programs for each video application, it can be a challenge to effectively and efficiently create, store, and distribute content within an LMS environment. FNTI recognized that, and we’re excited to help them streamline all aspects of their video content and management processes to help them continue to deliver high-quality Indigenous education and training.”

ABOUT FIRST NATIONS TECHNICAL INSTITUTE

FNTI has been a leader in Indigenous education since its establishment in 1985, celebrating the successful graduation of over 4,000 students with certificates, diplomas, and degrees in partnership with Ontario’s Colleges and Universities. As an Indigenous post-secondary institution, FNTI is dedicated to offering responsive educational programming tailored for Indigenous learners across a diverse range of post-secondary disciplines, including aviation, health, social work, and public administration. FNTI’s main campus is in Tyendinaga on Ontario’s Bay of Quinte. The institute offers programming to various community locations throughout the province as well as virtual programming.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.