Sealed Is Selected as the First ENERGY STAR® Home Upgrade Service Provider to Help Households Navigate Home Energy Improvements

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sealed, a climate tech company on a mission to stop home energy waste and electrify all homes, announced its selection as the first Service Provider for the ENERGY STAR® Home Upgrade program. The ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade program acts as a one-stop shop for households to pursue energy-efficient improvements for their homes and, as a result, can lower energy-related costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve quality of life. ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade focuses on six high-impact energy-saving home improvements and connects households to partners like Sealed to help them get the work done. Sealed will bring its decade-plus of experience focusing on high-performance home energy upgrades to the program.

As an ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider, Sealed will support three key functions of the Home Upgrade program:

Raising awareness of the benefits of home energy improvements

Educating households on improvements that are right for their home

Driving adoption of home energy improvements by connecting households to experienced, quality contractors who offer rebates to lower initial costs, including Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) rebates

Sealed’s partnership with ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade follows the March launch of Sealed Pro, a software platform for accelerating home energy improvement and electrification projects. With Sealed Pro at its core, Sealed is focused on helping America’s contractors benefit from energy efficiency programs, most notably those backed by the IRA.

"Ninety percent of U.S. households recognize the ENERGY STAR brand, and its label is a trusted marker of energy-saving products and programs," said Sealed President Andy Frank. "Consumers are overwhelmed thinking about transforming their homes, and we are ready to help make the process as smooth and simple as possible."

“The EPA is excited to welcome Sealed as the first organization to join the new ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade Service Provider Partnership,” said Ann Bailey, Branch Chief for the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR Labeled Products. “This partnership is key to helping more Americans leverage the incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act and take action on key energy-saving home upgrades that will save them money and increase the health and comfort of their homes for years to come.”

About Sealed

Sealed is a climate tech company with a mission to stop home energy waste and electrify all homes. Sealed provides software and solutions to contractors, enabling them to install more home weatherization and electrification projects, grow their businesses, and make it easier for homeowners to have more comfort with less energy waste. Sealed's software, data, and analytics enable market-leading products, including a one-stop shop rebate solution, investment-grade energy savings predictions, and customer qualification and education tools. Sealed serves as an aggregator of projects for utility and government rebate programs, handling all rebate processing and payment on behalf of contractors.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.