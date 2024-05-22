CDP and Supplier.io Partner to Improve Supply Chain Sustainability

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplier.io, the market-leading SaaS provider of supplier diversity and ESG data and management solutions, today announced its collaboration with CDP, the global non-profit running the world's environmental disclosure system. The new alliance provides companies with a comprehensive view of suppliers’ climate performance to enable the collaboration, reduction, and data-driven decisions needed to meet net-zero targets, regulatory requirements, and overall business goals.

"Responsible businesses are setting bold goals to meet net-zero targets, but supply chain challenges remain a roadblock,” said Aylin Basom, CEO of Supplier.io. "Without visibility into Scope 3 GHG emissions, no real progress can be made. That’s why we’ve embedded CDP's Climate Scores and catalog of environmental disclosure data – the largest database of its kind – into Supplier.io’s platform. Together, we’re shining a light on supply chains and empowering businesses to collaborate with suppliers, achieve ambitious sustainability goals, and reap significant business benefits such as cost reduction and risk mitigation.”

By aggregating trusted data from CDP, Supplier.io offers centralized analytics that provide insights into supplier risks and performance, validate sustainability claims, identify areas for collaboration or improvement, and drive responsible procurement in a single platform. This enables businesses to break down data silos and gives procurement teams the transparency needed to support their company's sustainability initiatives as pressure increases to reduce emissions and meet net-zero goals.

The integration of CDP’s data builds upon Supplier.io’s existing environmental and social certifications and ratings, which include data from over seven million suppliers and five million certifications such as Certified B Corporations, Green Business Network companies, Fair Trade and many more. New capabilities powered by the collaboration include:

Scope 1, 2 & 3 Emissions Data : Access to primary emissions data that allows companies to pinpoint supply chain hotspots and strategize emissions reduction.

: Access to primary emissions data that allows companies to pinpoint supply chain hotspots and strategize emissions reduction. Carbon Intensity Metrics : Metrics to facilitate easy comparison against environmental performance. Analyze trends over time to inform sustainability goals and ensure supplier choices align with business targets.

: Metrics to facilitate easy comparison against environmental performance. Analyze trends over time to inform sustainability goals and ensure supplier choices align with business targets. Science-Based Targets: Identify suppliers taking decisive action on climate change with validated Science-Based Targets (SBTs) for GHG reduction.

Identify suppliers taking decisive action on climate change with validated Science-Based Targets (SBTs) for GHG reduction. CDP Global Climate Scores: Utilize CDP Climate Scores, a globally recognized benchmark that enables businesses to assess and prioritize suppliers based on their climate change transparency and actions.

"We are pleased to work with Supplier.io in this new partnership to advance global supply chain sustainability,” added Lori Llewelyn, Managing Director for CDP North America. “Both Supplier.io and CDP share a vision to use market-leading insights to help companies create a foundation for understanding and reducing Scope 3 emissions, which empowers more organizations to engage with suppliers to support the global transition to a net-zero economy."

CDP has the most comprehensive collection of self-reported environmental data in the world. Together with Supplier.io, it promotes transparency, accountability, benchmarking, and credibility – ultimately leading to a more sustainable supply chain, improved risk management, and a better planet.

Learn more about how Supplier.io’s enhanced capabilities can transform your approach to sustainable procurement by visiting www.supplier.io.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the market-leading SaaS provider of supplier diversity and ESG data and management solutions. The platform enables organizations to track and manage responsible sourcing, providing valuable data and insights that drive business growth, and the ability to measure social, economic, and environmental impact. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io’s customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity and ESG initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.