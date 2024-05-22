XponentL Data Secures Strategic Investment from Databricks Ventures to Fuel Data Transformation & Generative AI

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XponentL Data (XponentL), a leading data and AI consultancy, is announcing a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures, the venture arm of Databricks, Inc., and Inoca Capital Partners, LLC. This investment marks a significant milestone in XponentL's journey and underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to drive innovation and empower clients to accelerate and unlock the full potential of their data.

The partnership between Databricks and XponentL represents a convergence of expertise and shared vision around generative AI, data governance, and the future of data warehousing. With Databricks' support, XponentL will further enhance its suite of data solutions and support the integration of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform within XponentL’s client base. That includes key products such as Unity Catalog, a unified governance layer for data and AI, and Databricks SQL, a serverless data warehouse built on lakehouse architecture.

"We are excited to announce Databricks Ventures' strategic investment in XponentL," said Tom Johnstone, CEO, at XponentL. "This partnership reaffirms our dedication to drive innovation and deliver transformative data solutions for our clients. With Databricks' support, we are poised to accelerate our mission of enabling brilliant data experiences and revolutionizing the way businesses interact with and derive value from their data."

Databricks Ventures' investment in XponentL comes at a pivotal time when organizations are facing increasing challenges in managing and extracting insights from their data. “The XponentL team sees a unique opportunity to create repeatable Data Products that ignite the possibilities of GenAI. We believe the Data Intelligence Platform allows us to enable these products in a modern, governed and seamless way,” said Matt Arellano, CDO at XponentL. By combining Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform with XponentL's data product strategy, design, and engineering services, clients will benefit from tailored solutions that address their specific data challenges and streamline decision-making processes.

“As data and AI continue to drive business value for companies globally, we see consulting partners become even more critical to these transformations. XponentL is playing an important role here and we congratulate them on their Databricks Ventures investment,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, Global Partners at Databricks.

“XponentL is bringing data intelligence to healthcare and life sciences with their deep domain expertise building data models and products. We believe that the leaders in every industry will be those who leverage data and AI deeply to power their organizations and we’re looking forward to see what the next step of XponentL’s Databricks journey holds and how they will make vision a reality in healthcare and life sciences,” said Michael Sanky, AVP, Global Industry GTM Lead for Healthcare & Life Sciences at Databricks.

The strategic investment from Databricks Ventures positions the company for continued growth and success in the data and AI market through industry innovation, global scale, and purpose-built solutions built on the Data Intelligence Platform. As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of data-driven decision-making, the partnership between Databricks Ventures and XponentL is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of data innovation.

About XponentL Data

(https://xponentl.ai/) XponentL Data is a leading data products solution provider, dedicated to enabling brilliant data experiences for its clients. With expertise in data product strategy, design, and engineering, XponentL helps organizations derive value from their data and bridge the gap between data producers and consumers. By delivering a suite of customized data products, XponentL empowers clients to reduce time-to-insight and unlock the full potential of their data assets.

About Databricks Ventures

Databricks Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Databricks, the Data and AI company. Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with our view of the future for data, analytics and AI. These companies share our vision for an open ecosystem and our commitment to harnessing the power of data intelligence to create the next generation of data and AI-powered companies.

About Inoca Capital Partners

Inoca invests in fast-growing cloud and technology services businesses. Investments ranging from minority growth equity to control buyouts, we provide flexible investments to help owners accelerate growth. We support executive teams with our experiences and networks to build leading companies across the United States.