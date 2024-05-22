Champion® Athleticwear, Inventor of the Hoodie, Unveils New Innovative Weighted Hoodie Prototype to Champion Mental Health

Today, Champion®, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, revealed its newest product innovation prototype designed to champion mental health: the Champion Weighted Hoodie. Champion has a strong track record of innovation, from inventing the world’s first hoodie over 80 years ago, to manufacturing the first sports bra, and now championing wearable weighted products and adaptive apparel.

Weighing 8lbs, this machine-washable hoodie is quilted with micro glass beads and was designed to leverage the scientifically proven benefits of weighted pressure seen in weighted blankets, which may reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety among a host of other mental health and neurodivergent conditions. The hoodie was developed in collaboration with Thera - a small business founded by Jenny Rosenberg, who began manufacturing weighted wearable products during the pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

WINSTON SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Champion®, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, revealed its newest product innovation prototype designed to champion mental health: the Champion Weighted Hoodie. Champion has a strong track record of innovation, from inventing the world’s first hoodie over 80 years ago, to manufacturing the first sports bra, and now championing wearable weighted products and adaptive apparel.

Inspiration for the product came directly from Champion consumers, as a 2022 brand survey of 19 to 35-year-olds revealed that over ninety percent of those surveyed were interested in using a calming technique, and ultimately, were keen on seeing a weighted wearable product from Champion. Champion recognized a widespread need for products that aid in offering day-to-day, wearable relief, without compromising style.

“As a lifestyle brand born from sport, our purpose is to Champion a better tomorrow and support meaningful causes through innovation,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, Global President at Champion. “For me, the creation of the Weighted Hoodie prototype represents another step in our pursuit of crafting products with purpose that catalyze real impact. We are committed to listening to what our consumers and communities want and creating solutions through our products. The Weighted Hoodie is a perfect example of that, as mental health concerns and daily life stress is a consistent throughline in our community listening. The inspiration for this came not only from our consumers, but from witnessing people in our own lives using weighted products for comfort. We want people to speak about mental health and destigmatize the needs that these products can meet. Champion is committed to giving individuals the support they need with adaptive fashion.”

Weighing 8lbs, this machine-washable hoodie is quilted with micro glass beads and was designed to leverage the scientifically proven benefits of weighted pressure seen in weighted blankets, which may reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety among a host of other mental health and neurodivergent conditions. The hoodie was developed in collaboration with Thera - a small business founded by Jenny Rosenberg, who began manufacturing weighted wearable products during the pandemic. The prototype is also undergoing testing with leading mental health expert partners, including Dr. Kerri McBee-Black, Head Adaptive Apparel Researcher and Professor at University of Missouri.

“While the benefits of weighted products for neurodivergent populations and those affected by certain mental health conditions have been widely studied, we’re finding that this category of adaptive clothing can actually serve a far larger population,” says Dr. Kerri McBee-Black, Assistant Professor and Helen Allen Faculty Fellow in the Textile and Apparel Management Department at the University of Missouri. “Feelings of ‘comfort, safety, and security’ are among the most common terms showing up in our research for the Champion Weighted Hoodie prototype, feelings that anyone can benefit from. My team and I are eager to continue evolving the functionality of weighted wearables, and also explore new avenues of accessible and adaptive apparel that can have a massive impact on the community at large.”

In 2023, Champion unveiled its first global brand campaign, Champion What Moves You, which redefined the brand’s mission: to provide every Champion a canvas to pursue their passions and live their true purpose. For the brand, “Champion” is no longer a title or indication of winning -- it’s a verb and a means to take action -- rooted in creating with intention and moving the needle for important causes across communities. Mental health is no exception.

Developed in partnership with Thera, the Champion Weighted Hoodie features:

Weighted Pressure: Weighing in at a total of 8lb | 3.6 kg allover balanced distribution across arms, chest, back, and hood.

Glass Beads: This garment contains premium quality, non-toxic, odor free, machine washable, micro glass beads.

Machine Washable: Easy to clean and maintain.

Reversible: To provide multiple sensory experiences as well as extend wear options for the user. One side is textural and quilted, while the other is soft and smooth.

Stowaway Label Pocket: Designed as a solution for those with sensory label issues, as well as aiding in garment reversibility while not losing important legal and wash information.

Extra Long Cotton Drawcord: which can act as a focus agent for those with fidget, twirling, or other neurodivergent tendencies.

which can act as a focus agent for those with fidget, twirling, or other neurodivergent tendencies. Champion Quality: Featuring Champion’s signature Reverse Weave Fabric, washed down for the perfect cozy vintage comfort the brand's hoodies are cherished for. Also featuring the proprietary C Onion Quilt with built in layers perfectly containing and balancing weight evenly across the body and over time.

The Champion Weighted Hoodie will be available in stores and at Champion.com beginning in September 2024.

