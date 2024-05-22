TELUS International Partners with eGain to Elevate its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Offering with Modern Knowledge Management and AI Functionalities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator has partnered with eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the number one AI knowledge platform for customer service. TELUS International offers the eGain Knowledge Hub™ as an integrated solution as part of its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offering, or as a standalone customer self-serve option, proactively delivering trusted answers and personalized guidance.

Modern knowledge management plays a vital role in supporting consistent experiences across live and self-service customer experience channels. The eGain Knowledge Hub™ for TELUS International unifies and orchestrates all the building blocks needed for modern knowledge management—content management, profiled content access, generative and conversational AI, search methods, and knowledge analytics—to deliver trusted answers. A key component of the Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPT™, which delivers consumable, correct, and compliant answers to agents in their customer conversations and customers in their self-service journeys.

“In the world of customer experience, knowledge is power, and an intuitive and AI-fueled knowledge management platform like eGain’s can make the difference between a poor customer experience that leaves customers frustrated and one that differentiates a brand and inspires customer loyalty,” said Paul Egger, Vice President, Digital Solutions, TELUS International. “Through our partnership with eGain, we're able to provide our clients with a best-in-class AI knowledge solution that prioritizes customer satisfaction. Whether through our CCaaS offering or other digital CX services that we provide, we are committed to finding and working with other providers that share our passion for delivering unparalleled, end-to-end solutions that foster lasting relationships and delight among their customers.”

The eGain Knowledge Hub™ for TELUS International supports consistent, positive experiences across live and self-service customer experience channels. The modular architecture facilitates customizations tailored to each brand’s unique requirements, including driving improvements in agent efficiency, optimizing self-service options, or both.

Live contact center agents can access accurate and up-to-date information, fostering positive interactions and minimizing the risk of brand mistrust.

Customers expect quick, efficient service when using online chatbots. eGain’s knowledge management system ensures that chatbot responses are consistent with live support, ensuring consistency across touchpoints. Each chatbot interaction is tailored to the customer's specific needs, providing natural and personalized responses that lead to deeper engagement and greater satisfaction.

Customers seeking quick answers from website FAQs benefit from a trusted knowledge hub that guarantees FAQ content matches the information from live support and chatbots. This consistency prevents confusion and enhances the customer experience.

“As per Gartner, knowledge management is the #1 technology that can simultaneously elevate customer and employee experiences, while also transforming operational metrics,” said Anand Subramaniam, SVP Global Marketing for eGain. “The eGain Knowledge Hub™ will enable TELUS International to further help its clients deliver superior CX with trusted answers.”

For more information on TELUS International’s end-to-end CCaaS capabilities, visit https://www.telusinternational.com/solutions/digital-services/cloud-contact-center.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $5.6 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

About eGain

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.