SatixFy and SCOTTY Group Partner to Supply In-Flight Connectivity Terminals

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE American: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, announced a collaboration and the first order of its in-flight connectivity (IFC) terminals, Onyx, with SCOTTY Group Austria GmbH (“SCOTTY”), a leading manufacturer and integrator of communication solutions, including in-flight connectivity for aircraft.

The Onyx is an all-inclusive, high-performance satellite communications aero terminal designed for use on small to mid-sized aircraft, delivering superior in-flight connectivity. Characterized by its compact form factor, the Onyx features SatixFy's cutting-edge digital beam-forming technology, along with multi-orbit connectivity capabilities.

SCOTTY placed an initial order for SatixFy’s Onyx terminal and associated product support. SCOTTY will integrate SatixFy's IFC terminals into its communication solutions for aircraft that previously lacked connectivity due to limitations of terminal sizes, enabling high-end, reliable satellite communication for its customers.

The first system is expected to be installed on a business aircraft in the second half of 2024.

Nir Barkan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent collaboration with SCOTTY, stating, “This partnership with SCOTTY and the first order of our Aero terminal is a major milestone for SatixFy. It brings us a step closer to our vision of becoming the leading enabler of reliable satellite-based communications. By combining SCOTTY’s expertise and resources with our market leading satellite communications technology, we are very well positioned to meet the fast-growing market demand for exceptionally reliable, high-speed communication solutions for the aviation sector.”

Joachim Kalcher, Chief Executive Officer of SCOTTY, added that this partnership is a natural fit for a company specializing in critical communication solutions, “With our expertise in secure communication in remote and challenging environments, SCOTTY has found a perfect match in SatixFy. Together, we can provide a comprehensive solution to our customers in the aero market—whether for government, business jets, or commercial airlines. We can also offer our expertise in installing both antennas and indoor equipment for various applications including cabins, cockpits, UAVs, and any other future needs. We are looking forward to a very long and successful partnership with SatixFy and its products.”

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite space and ground communications systems, including satellite multi beam digital antennas, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house.

SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced Very Small Aperture Terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit and geostationary satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, high-end communications-on-the-move applications, and more.

SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the UK, US and Bulgaria.

About SCOTTY

SCOTTY is an original equipment manufacturer and a global provider of advanced communication solutions tailored for aviation and other challenging applications. Headquartered in Graz, Austria, SCOTTY has spent decades developing specialized expertise in the design and manufacture of secure and customizable satellite-based audio, video and data from all kinds of platforms. SCOTTY’s longstanding experience enables it to optimize complex communication infrastructure through software, hardware, and satellite networks. From business aviation customers and multinational corporations to civil protection agencies, SCOTTY solutions empower customers to stay connected and operate effectively worldwide.

SCOTTY’s solutions are pivotal in the core operations of business aviation, peacekeeping forces, border police, and other organizations that must rely on SCOTTY’s equipment to coordinate essential activities securely and in challenging environments. With strong research and development capabilities, combined with in-house manufacturing, SCOTTY crafts and then deploys specialized communication systems tailored to diverse customer needs across enterprise, civilian and government sectors. Their solutions integrate the latest technologies with proven designs to keep clients connected and productive no matter the circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

