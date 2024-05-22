Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and ICG Announce Strategic Partnership with Law Business Research

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, and ICG, the global asset manager, announced today a strategic partnership with Law Business Research (“LBR”). Under the arrangement, LLCP will return significant capital to its investors while remaining a shareholder alongside ICG.

LBR is a technology-driven information services business powering the global legal, intellectual property and governance, risk, and compliance markets. By applying the latest technology to the fast-moving legal world, LBR enables users to find their competitive edge and make decisions with confidence, armed with the insight they need. LBR has over 500 employees with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York, Austin, and Washington DC.

Building on LBR’s accomplishments under LLCP’s ownership, ICG’s support will facilitate further international expansion, investment in product development, and continued growth. LBR has a proven track record of successful acquisitions, notably acquiring Globe Business Media Group, Docket Navigator, Legal Monitor and MBL, and expects to continue leveraging acquisitions to complement its organic growth plan.

Andrew Alexander, Managing Director of LLCP, said, “ It has been a pleasure to support LBR and its management team through its tremendous growth and evolution which has resulted in a terrific outcome for our investors. The Company has built a scalable technology platform, bolstered its suite of proprietary products, and successfully expanded into additional markets. We are excited about the Company’s future prospects and, as such, we are pleased to partner with ICG and management for the next chapter of growth.”

Nick Brailey, CEO of LBR said, “ The LBR team has enabled fantastic growth and development of the business under LLCP’s stewardship. We are excited to continue our successful journey with LLCP and to work with the ICG team to realize the full potential of our business. We firmly believe we have chosen the right partners.”

Stelios Elia, Managing Director, ICG European Corporate, said, “ We have been following the growth of LBR for several years and have been impressed by the vision and drive of the LBR management team. We are pleased to be financing the management team on the next phase of their journey, and working alongside LLCP as we leverage our experience in the B2B Information Services sector to support the Company’s growth ambitions.”

LBR is an investment of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund VI, L.P.

Raymond James and Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised LLCP and LBR on the transaction.

Lincoln International and Ropes & Gray advised ICG on the transaction.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Franchising & Multi-unit, Business Services, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP’s global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $14.4 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.6 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

About ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $86.3bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

ICG develops long-term relationships with its business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and uses its position of influence to benefit the environment and society. ICG is committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is a member of the FTSE 100 and listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICG). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Instagram.

*as at 31 December 2023

