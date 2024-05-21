Novata Announces New Investment to Expand Sustainability Solutions Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novata, a certified B Corp with presence in the US, Europe, and Asia, today announced new financing from returning investors Hamilton Lane and S&P Global, and new investor Motive Ventures, which is backed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (“Apollo”). The capital will fuel further enhancements of Novata’s sustainability solutions and will support innovation as the company enters new geographies, reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable practices in private markets worldwide.

Novata’s technology platform and expert services accelerates ESG data collection, simplifies carbon measurement and reporting, and helps companies respond to regulation. The newly secured funds will be directed towards the continuous development of Novata’s cutting-edge software platform to meet the evolving needs of the private markets, offer solutions tailored specifically for private companies, and support expansion to new geographies. Novata's platform is trusted and used by over 150 GPs in private equity, private credit, and venture capital, and approximately 7000 companies in all major geographies. Novata’s clients manage over $10 trillion in assets.

“ This fundraising marks another significant milestone for Novata and will support our work to advance our solutions for sustainability management for both investors and companies,” said Alex Friedman, CEO & Co-Founder of Novata. “ We are excited to welcome Motive Ventures and Apollo to our investor consortium and look forward to continuing to serve our clients, while also making significant strides in additional business lines and new geographies.”

Novata is committed to delivering a complete solution for sustainability management, enabling companies to effectively track, measure, and report ESG and carbon data seamlessly within a single platform. As businesses worldwide face increasing demands for transparency and sustainability from various stakeholders, the need for comprehensive sustainability data management and reporting tools has never been more critical.

" At Motive Ventures, we have deep conviction in companies that drive meaningful change and innovation in private markets. Novata is one of these. By providing a comprehensive solution for ESG data management, they empower companies like us to navigate ever increasing demands for transparency and sustainability. We proudly support Novata's mission and are committed to supporting their journey in driving positive change within our industry," said Blythe Masters, Founding Partner of Motive Partners, and Chair of Motive Ventures.

Since its commercial launch in April 2022, Novata has experienced broad-based global demand for its all-in-one solution for sustainability data management, benchmarking, carbon accounting, regulatory reporting, and value creation. Novata is on a mission to empower private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism.

To learn more about Novata, visit the website and follow Novata on LinkedIn to keep up with the company’s latest news and insights.

About Novata

Novata is a certified B Corp and a public benefit corporation built to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata’s technology platform and expert services make it easy for private markets to navigate the evolving ESG landscape; collect, analyze, and report on the metrics that matter; and connect their sustainability strategy to meaningful business outcomes. Novata serves approximately 7,000 companies in over 20 countries and is backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global, Microsoft, Northern Trust, Omidyar Network and Motive Ventures, which is backed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.