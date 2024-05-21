Leading Pharmaceutical Company Selects Kinaxis to Cure Supply Chain Headaches

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical group, has selected Kinaxis to help revolutionize its supply chain planning capabilities with a view to accelerating time to market for its portfolio of life-saving drugs.

One of the world’s preeminent pharmaceutical companies, Servier has nearly 22,000 employees and a presence in 150 countries, with medicines targeting cancers, diabetes, as well as immune-inflammatory, neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, and venous diseases. The company’s unique status as a laboratory governed by a non-profit foundation sees it invest upwards of 20% of its revenue each year from brand-name medicines into research and development, a strategy that has enabled it to accelerate research to discover new treatments faster for the benefits of patients.

As part of the deployment, Kinaxis will enable Servier to plan more effectively and gain critical end-to-end visibility of its overall supply chain; a vital requirement as competing jurisdictional regulations, demand variability, and increased global disruptions play havoc with the pharmaceutical industry’s mission to deliver high-quality products to customers at the lowest cost and with the shortest lead time.

“One of Servier’s principal ambitions is to be a resilient, growing, and sustainable company that’s focused on a few areas where we can make the greatest impact globally for patients,” said Xavier Morelon, head of supply chain at Servier. “To do so, we know we should rely on best-in-class partners like Kinaxis which are so critical to helping us become more agile and ensuring our supply chain can enable us to hit this lofty objective.”

“From making sure patients have the right medications when they need them to keeping up with regulations, expiry dates, and patent cliffs, no industry can compare to life sciences when it comes to complexity,” said Fabienne Cetre, regional vice president, Central Europe at Kinaxis. “We’re thrilled to be working with Servier and are confident our deep industry expertise will enable everyone from their C-suite to their planners and analysts to see more clearly through these challenges so that they can focus on what they do best – delivering products to help people live longer and healthier lives.”

With the addition of France’s second largest pharmaceutical company to its growing customer base, Kinaxis continues to cement its leadership within the life sciences industry, which provides the brand-name and generic medicines that countless patients rely on.

Kinaxis’ AI-powered software allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end to end, from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis’ technology helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world’s tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Servier

Founded to serve health, Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation that aspires to have a meaningful social impact, both for patients and for a sustainable world. With its unique governance model, it can fully serve its vocation with a long-term vision: being committed to therapeutic progress to serve patient needs. The 21,900 employees of the Group are committed to this shared vocation, a source of inspiration every day.

As a world leader in cardiology, Servier’s ambition is to become a focused and innovative player in oncology by targeting hard-to treat cancers. That is why the Group allocates over 70% of its R&D budget to developing targeted and innovative therapies in oncology. Neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory diseases are the future growth drivers.

In these areas, Servier is focused on a limited number of diseases in which accurate patient profiling makes it possible to offer a targeted therapeutic response through precision medicine. To promote access to quality care for all at a lower cost, the Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies, relying on strong brands in France, Eastern Europe, Brazil and Nigeria.

In all these areas, the Group includes the patient voice at each stage of the life cycle of a medicine. Headquartered in France, Servier relies on a strong geographical footprint in over 150 countries and achieved a revenue of €5.3 billion in 2023.

More information on the new Group website: servier.com

Source: Kinaxis