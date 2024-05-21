Alloy Therapeutics Announces Platform License Agreement with Lilly

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to biologics drug discovery platforms and services, announced today a licensing agreement for its murine platforms for fully human antibody discovery with Eli Lilly and Company. The non-exclusive license provides Lilly access to the ATX-Gx™ and ATX-CLC™ mouse platforms and broad rights to use the Alloy platforms for antibody drug discovery and development under this multi-year collaboration.

Launched in 2019, the Alloy ATX-Gx platform has rapidly become the industry standard fully human transgenic mouse platform to enable therapeutic discovery programs utilized by over 170 partners. Alloy is dedicated to reinvesting its revenue into innovation and has continuously expanded its murine platforms, adding new strains such as ATX-GL™ with the full human lambda repertoire as well as ATX-GKH™ hyperimmune strain for increased generation of antigen-specific B-cells and enhanced IgG class switching. In 2023 Alloy launched the ATX-CLC platform expressing common light chain antibodies with full heavy chain diversity to enable efficient, modular bispecific discovery.

Access to Alloy’s platforms extends to Lilly’s Catalyze360™ program, a comprehensive platform designed to enable drug discovery and development for biotech partners, including opportunities for capital investment, world-class lab space, and exceptional R&D capabilities and expertise. Under the arrangement, biotech companies that work with Lilly Catalyze360 will have the opportunity for Alloy antibody discovery platforms to be deployed to rapidly progress partnered discovery campaigns and accelerate medicines to the clinic for patients.

“Lilly is a great collaboration partner, and we are excited to further enable the company’s broader R&D ecosystem with access to Alloy’s best-in-class technologies for discovering superior fully human antibodies and bispecifics against even the most challenging targets,” said Heather Schwoebel, CBO of Antibodies and Strategic Collaborations at Alloy. “This collaboration represents just one example of the many ways Alloy is flexible in enabling our partners with a breadth of discovery solutions to support their objectives and improve patient lives.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.