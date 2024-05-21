eGrowcery and CresLane Announce New Partnership to Optimize Grocery Retail

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGrowcery, a leading provider of white-label eCommerce platforms for the retail food industry, and CresLane Retail Solutions, renowned for its comprehensive POS systems, today announced a new partnership. This collaboration aims to equip supermarket retailers with advanced, shopper-centric ecommerce solutions that integrate seamlessly with in-person sales channels, enhancing the consumer shopping experience and improving operational efficiencies.

Today’s supermarket retailers are increasingly adopting an omnichannel approach to merge grocery ecommerce with physical store interactions, aiming to create comprehensive insights into consumer purchasing patterns. Modern point-of-sale systems facilitate a unified shopping experience across various platforms, enable precise inventory management and gather data to tailor business strategies. Simultaneously, cutting-edge eCommerce platforms ensure consistent customer engagement throughout their shopping journey.

Together, eGrowcery and CresLane are offering a suite of standardized technology solutions for grocery retailers. This initiative not only accelerates the deployment of digital and store technologies but also improves promotional management and enhances both in-store and online customer experiences.

“Retailers need to ensure their product data is accurate across channels and may face service issues or worse if they don’t. The systems eGrowcery and CresLane are providing eliminate these challenges and create new marketing opportunities retailers can use to differentiate themselves,” said Pat Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

Food Depot, a 42-store supermarket chain in Georgia utilizing technologies from both eGrowcery and CresLane, has experienced numerous benefits from this collaboration. These include faster updates, accurate financial and POS reconciliations, enhanced services and increased operational flexibility.

“The eGrowcery-CresLane partnership removes the risk and effort Food Depot would face with non-standardized solutions. More importantly, it provides better functionality for our customers who benefit from a much smoother and easy-to-use interface,” said Michael Brown, head of ecommerce at Food Depot.

Jon Bohrer, CEO of CresLane, remarked, “The collaboration between eGrowcery and CresLane equips retailers like Food Depot with a series of tools that not only enhance marketing capabilities but also enable more precise pricing strategies, streamlining the entire ecommerce process for both shoppers and retailers.”

Retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers interested in exploring the eGrowcery and CresLane partnership can click here for more information.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

About CresLane Retail Solutions

With deep knowledge of the independent grocery store environment, CresLane Retail Solutions offers advanced Point of Sale (POS) solutions to independent grocers. Serving grocery stores, markets, general stores, corner stores, co-ops and beyond, the software suite provides a range of mission-critical capabilities, including integrated multi-store point of sale, self-checkout, reporting, POS hardware and back-office support. These capabilities enable customers to make better operational decisions, ensuring profitability and continuous support for their independent grocery businesses. Learn more at https://creslane.com/.