Redwire Selected Among Leading Space Companies to Conduct Mars Surface-Imaging Study For NASA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been awarded a NASA/JPL contract to conduct a study to conceptualize a Redwire-led commercial Mars spacecraft, which will utilize Redwire’s heritage spacecraft technology to provide surface imagery to industry and government customers. The study could be used to support future Mars exploration missions.

“This presents an exciting opportunity to advance scientific discovery and exploration and we are proud to be recognized as a key commercial partner for future Mars missions,” said Adam Biskner, President of Redwire Space Systems. “Our proven spacecraft systems continue to be a critical capability for NASA and commercial missions to any Earth orbit, cislunar, and deep space.”

Redwire is developing a commercial services concept which will utilize an imaging payload and spacecraft bus to provide high resolution imagery for science investigations, hazard assessment, change detection, landing site selection, and conducting surface asset monitoring and planning. The spacecraft bus design will draw upon Redwire’s heritage satellite bus design that has been utilized for multiple scientific missions and operated for more than 40 years in orbit without failure. Additionally, through its partnership with Blue Origin, Redwire plans to investigate the extensibility of leveraging the Blue Ring platform as an Orbital Transfer Vehicle for Redwire’s spacecraft.

The imaging payload’s design will utilize Redwire’s Argus platform, a proven vision system that has been demonstrated on orbit and has multiple upcoming missions to low Earth orbit, geostationary orbit, and the Moon.

Redwire’s broad array of space infrastructure capabilities is enabling government and commercial missions to low Earth orbit, cislunar, Mars, and beyond. To learn more about NASA’s Mars Exploration Program commercial study, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/solar-system/planets/mars/nasa-selects-commercial-service-studies-to-enable-mars-robotic-science/.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.