Diamond Sports Group Announces Multi-Year Carriage Agreement With Fubo

SOUTHPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Sports Group (“Diamond” or the “Company”) today announced that it has reached a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, for the continued carriage of Diamond’s portfolio of regional sports networks (“RSNs”).

Under the renewed agreement, Diamond’s RSNs will continue to be available to fans through Fubo’s Pro package. Fubo subscribers have streaming access to their respective local RSNs, including: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Fubo’s leading sports offering includes more than 55,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, from RSNs, local broadcast networks and national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, and many more. In addition to sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, stated, “ We are thrilled to renew our agreement with Fubo, a major player in the vMVPD space and a leader in live sports streaming, to continue providing high quality local broadcasts to fans. With the vast majority of our distribution partners in multi-year carriage agreements, Diamond remains focused on completing our reorganization and emerging as a sustainable, profitable business.”

The agreement with Fubo follows Diamond’s previously announced agreements with Charter Communications, DIRECTV, and Cox Communications.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Diamond Sports Group

Diamond Sports Group LLC, an independently managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Inc., owns the Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), the nation’s leading provider of local sports. Its 18 owned-and-operated RSNs include Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports Wisconsin. The Bally Sports RSNs serve as the TV home to nearly half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States. Diamond Sports Group also has a joint venture in Marquee, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and a minority interest in the YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets. Diamond RSNs produce over 4,000 live local professional telecasts each year in addition to a wide variety of locally produced sports events and programs.