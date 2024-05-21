Vancouver public library workers reach tentative agreement, avoid strike action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vancouver public library workers, represented by CUPE Local 391, have reached a tentative agreement with the Vancouver Public Library.

“ We’re pleased that we’ve been able to avoid a disruption to library services and that we’ve reached a deal that will both better support library workers and improve the important library services they deliver,” says CUPE 391 President Amir Abbey.

CUPE 391 has scheduled a virtual ratification vote early next week, which will conclude on May 29 at 7:00 PM. No further details of the agreement will be released until the new contract has been ratified.

COPE491