Leumit Health Services Expands Partnership with FeelBetter to Optimize Polypharmacy Patient Management and Drive Value-Based Care in Israel

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FeelBetter, the leading provider of polypharmacy patient management technology and pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Leumit Health Services (“Leumit”), a leading HMO in Israel serving more than 720,000 members across the country. A FeelBetter client since 2022, Leumit, is broadening its implementation of FeelBetter’s AI-powered Precision Population Health platform, expanding from the current use by all pharmacists to the use also by primary care physicians to support in optimizing complex polypharmacy patient management.

The partnership expansion follows real-world evidence from over 170,000 Leumit patients collected over 12 months that shows that FeelBetter’s platform reduces preventable hospitalizations among high-risk polypharmacy patients by 24% and increases clinical interventions, including proactive changes to medication regimens, by 350%. In addition, the FeelBetter platform enabled Leumit to improve resource allocation among its staff, increasing clinical pharmacists’ capacity by five times, when compared to their capacity without FeelBetter.

“Particularly among the elderly, when patients simultaneously take five or more medications for different chronic diseases and conditions, it leads to side effects, unnecessary hospitalizations, and premature deaths. At Leumit, we’re committed to tackling the growing public health challenge of suboptimal polypharmacy so that we can improve health outcomes and quality of life for our members,” said Professor Shlomo Vinker, Chief Medical Officer, Leumit Health Services. “Leveraging FeelBetter’s technology has made it possible for us to more easily identify high-risk patients and proactively intervene to prevent hospitalizations and keep patients healthy, at home in their communities. It has also enabled us to overcome capacity constraints, particularly among clinical pharmacists who play a key role in helping patients manage their medications, and focus our resources where they are needed most.”

Dr. Avivit Golan Cohen, the manager of the medical quality department at Leumit and an active primary care physician, added, “Based on the value FeelBetter has already delivered, we are excited to expand the usage of this tool and the meaningful benefits it provides in delivering preventive care available to primary care physicians, geriatric specialists, clinical pharmacists, and other providers across Leumit. With FeelBetter, we are not only able to manage complex patients more effectively, but also efficiently, and now we have the opportunity to expand on this at both the individual and population health levels.”

Powered by Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, a new category of technology FeelBetter developed combining AI and evidence-based pharmacology and clinical capabilities, the FeelBetter platform accurately flags patients who are at high risk of near-term hospitalization related to polypharmacy issues, recommends changes to medication regimens and other needed clinical interventions, and comprehensively monitors care journeys at the individual and population health levels.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Leumit and to reach thousands of additional patients across Israel,” said Dr. Adva Tzuk Onn, FeelBetter’s Chief Medical Officer, and a physician with more than 15 years of experience in geriatric and family medicine. “Working together, we’re overcoming gaps in care and creating pathways to improve chronic disease management by personalizing medication regimens and ensuring they are safe, appropriate, and effective.”

About Leumit Health Services

Established in 1933, Leumit Health Services is a leading healthcare provider in Israel with 320 medical centers throughout the country. The organization’s 2,000 medical specialists deliver the highest quality care to more than 720,000 members, and its advanced laboratory analyzes more than a million tests each month.

About FeelBetter

FeelBetter is the pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, changing the polypharmacy paradigm on both an individual and population health level with a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the challenges associated with suboptimal medication management. Powered by AI and machine learning capabilities, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence drives personalized medication management, helping healthcare professionals ensure that their patients' medication regimens are safe, effective, and appropriate. The technology pinpoints patients at high risk of deterioration and preventable hospitalization due to suboptimal medication management, and proactively suggests immediate and actionable interventions to reduce these risks. Provider organizations use FeelBetter to monitor their patients' progress and more proactively deliver the right follow-up care, as well as to efficiently allocate resources and minimize preventable, costly use of healthcare services.

Led by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists, and technologists, FeelBetter is headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv. Investors include Firstime Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, Triventures, Random Forest VC, The Group Ventures, and GoodCompany Ventures and an ARC member. To learn more, visit feelbetter.healthcare.