S-NET Communications Joins Sandler Partners to Expand Strategic Opportunities for Agents

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S-NET Communications, a leader in cloud-based business communications and networking services, today announced its partnership with Sandler Partners, North America’s fastest-growing independent telecom, cloud, and IT Solutions Distributor. Through this partnership, Sandler Partners and S-NET are expanding their combined networks to offer even more opportunities to agents in the channel and industry-leading technology solutions to customers.

Sandler Partners and S-NET share a common vision of driving innovation and pioneering streamlined solutions for complex business challenges to meet ever-evolving technology needs, especially for multilocation businesses such as franchise, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), healthcare, and retail verticals. Large enough to deliver and small enough to care, S-NET provides powerful boutique solutions for the multilocation space, including a broad product portfolio for complete solution selling and their signature white-glove support. S-NET's IaaS (Infrastructure as a service Platform) offers Sandler Partners full comprehensive technology solutions for multilocation enterprises with a national footprint to empower the customers they serve.

“S-NET joining our portfolio gives Partners additional flexibility in the Cloud communications and Networking solutions they can offer their customers,” states Ryan Yakos, Sandler Partners Senior Vice President, Channel – Midwest. “With in-house development, they can also ensure their solutions integrate with the customer's platforms. Their hands-on support model, including U.S.-based customer support, is known for resolving support requests within the first call in minutes! This dedication to exceptional customer support is why they maintain an impressive 99% client retention rate! We are thrilled to have S-NET join us and look forward to the new business opportunities that are ready to be explored.”

“At S-NET, our goal is to always exceed the expectations of our partners and customers,” said Alex Fayn, CEO of S-NET Communications. “Thanks to our relationship with Sandler Partners, we look forward to continuing to grow together as we push the industry forward with cutting-edge multilocation, QSR, and business cloud solutions as well as the exceptional attention to detail and support we are known for.”

Sandler Partners is set to offer their agents strategic solution selling opportunities with S-NET's multilocation, franchise, and vertical-specific technology packages, which can be customized to the unique needs of each business. With S-NET in their arsenal, the Sandler Partners community will be able to provide their customers with a “Swiss Army Knife” technology suite, containing everything they need to run their businesses while being supported by a single, expert vendor.

About S-NET

S-NET Communications was founded in 2006 by industry veterans and has since grown into a leading provider of cloud communications and networking solutions for businesses across the country. At S-NET, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology services that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.

We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and personalized white-glove support, which has resulted in an impressive client retention rate of 99%. As a company, we are accessible, accountable, and committed to ensuring our clients’ success.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry’s strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.