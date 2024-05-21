Theory Mortgage Partners with Calque to Offer the Trade-In Mortgage in Oregon

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theory Mortgage, multiple time winner of the fastest closing broker in Oregon, has engaged Calque, the leader in enabling lenders to offer buy-before-you-sell programs, to launch The Trade-In Mortgage™ in Oregon.

With homebuyers facing headwinds in the form of a competitive market and relatively high and fluctuating mortgage interest rates, this partnership comes at an important time. Current homeowners are holding onto an unparalleled amount of equity that could help them overcome bidding wars to purchase their next home––but using that home equity without selling first can be a headache.

With The Trade-In Mortgage, homeowners with equity can use it to make non-contingent offers and buy and move into their next home before selling. This streamlines the home purchase process and reduces the costs of moving without juggling bridge loans or relying on contingent financing which can put them at a disadvantage compared to other bids.

Additionally, The Trade-In Mortgage helps borrowers qualify for a home by removing their current house from debt-to-income (DTI) during loan underwriting. This simplifies the process of buying and selling homes and enables homeowners to effortlessly transfer their equity from one property to another while maintaining their wealth.

“Our top priority is our clients, and we are committed to finding the best mortgage solution for them,” said Theory Mortgage Owner Brian DuVal. “The Trade-In Mortgage offers clients an innovative lending option, utilizing the significant equity from their current home to make the purchase of their next home less stressful. In fact, utilizing equity as leverage to obtain a home can be just as beneficial as buying with cash.”

“Calque identified Theory Mortgage as an ideal partner to offer The Trade-In Mortgage in Oregon,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “Despite soaring interest rates, homeowners who need to move can utilize their accrued equity to secure the most favorable mortgage for their future property. The Trade-In Mortgage can make a difference for homeowners in Oregon who might otherwise avoid making the right move for their family because of the economic environment.”

About Theory Mortgage

In today's fast paced real estate market, Theory Mortgage is Oregon's leader in quick closings. Having won the award for “Fastest Average Closing Time” 4 of the last 5 years, Theory’s speed and efficiency translates to lower rates and lower costs for buyers. Equally important to buyers: Fast closings equal an improved chance of an accepted offer! Savvy borrowers who appreciate high level, no-nonsense advice with great loan terms, choose Theory Mortgage. www.theorymortgage.com (NMLS # 1848246).

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.