Scale Microgrids and EO Charging Team Up to Deliver Holistic Fleet EV Charging Solutions

RIDGEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Microgrids (“Scale”), a vertically integrated distributed energy company, has signed a non-exclusive partnership agreement with EO Charging (“EO”). Under this agreement, the companies will jointly pursue opportunities to provide electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets with rapidly-deployable charging solutions that feature ultra-reliable charging equipment powered by resilient, low-cost on-site energy systems called microgrids.

EO has nearly a decade of experience providing EV charging infrastructure for customers in the UK and Europe, including charging for over 25 million public EV bus miles for London’s transit fleets. The company is now growing its presence in the United States, promising to provide over 99% uptime to transit, school bus, and commercial fleets. Scale, as a leading American vertically-integrated distributed energy company with a proven track record of building microgrids for EV trucking and transit fleets, will enable a holistic charging solution by integrating EO’s charging infrastructure with up to 100% resilient on-site energy systems including solar, batteries, dispatchable generation, and advanced controls.

Together, the two companies will help trucking and transit fleets accelerate their electrification initiatives by enabling them to avoid wait times for utility service upgrades, reduce operating costs with optimized charging and energy management, and ensure maximum uptime with a combination of unsurpassed charger availability and electricity supply resilience.

“Fleet operators cite electricity supply as a major concern for their transition to EVs. This sentiment stems from roadblocks associated with utility capacity upgrade timelines, cost of ownership and fueling, and risks associated with charging station downtime,” said John Walsh, President of EO Charging, Americas. “By partnering with Scale, we’ll be able to offer our customers a complete fleet electrification solution that gets their vehicles charging sooner, at lower cost, and with unprecedented reliability.”

“We’re excited to partner with a charging provider with EO’s track record of execution and performance,” said Chris Cantone, Chief Revenue Officer at Scale. “The proven reliability of their charging hardware is incredibly important to fleets, and the combination of their sophisticated charging management system and our advanced microgrid controls will deliver truly cutting-edge eMobility solutions for our customers.”

The two companies will provide turnkey charging solutions for fleets across the country, focusing on regions where customers face grid capacity constraints and high utility demand charges. EO will be responsible for depot design and installation of charging equipment, integration with its EO Cloud charge management software, and 24/7/365 O&M with a 99% uptime guarantee. Scale will be responsible for the design and installation of on-site distributed energy infrastructure, energy management and optimization, and the provision of project financing.

About Scale Microgrids: Scale is a vertically-integrated energy company that designs, builds, finances, owns, and operates distributed energy assets that deliver cheaper, cleaner, and more resilient power. Their team accelerates growth in distributed energy by providing financing to project developers, while also directly helping large energy-consuming customers take charge of their energy supply with microgrids that integrate solar, batteries, and other on-site energy assets. Learn more about Scale: www.scalemicrogrids.com

About EO:

EO Charging (EO) is a global pioneer in Electric Charging (EV) solutions for depot-based fleets. EO is on a mission to accelerate carbon-free transportation with the transition to electric fleets, promising to make charging simple, reliable, and accessible to fleets globally. EO offers commercial-grade charge assurance through its full technology and service stack, available as-a-service, and has unrivalled uptime in the market of >99% across its customer base.

EO's EV infrastructure solutions offer depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets. Many of the world's largest and most complex fleet operators already use EO's technology, including Amazon, DHL, UPS, Tesco, and Ocado.

To learn more, please visit www.EOcharging.com and give us a follow @EOCharging on Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.