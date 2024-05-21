Macquarie Capital invests in Earth Resources Technology, providing capital to drive growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macquarie Capital today announced it has invested in Earth Resources Technology (ERT), a data systems and technology company that provides US Federal Government agencies with scientific, engineering, environmental and information technology services and solutions.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, ERT is a trusted partner to US Federal agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the US Space Force (USSF). ERT’s solutions solve critical challenges – from predicting extreme weather and climate to tracking airborne and ocean pollutants – that impact lives, property, ecosystems and economies.

Macquarie Capital made the investment through its Growth and Technology team, which specializes in growth investments and buyouts.

“This investment is a significant milestone and opportunity for growth for ERT,” said Jingli Yang, ERT’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “Macquarie Capital has a strong track record supporting companies that fuse science with IT capabilities to provide resiliency to government entities and the communities they serve. It is an ideal partner to support ERT as we look to deepen our existing government relationships, diversify our client base and expand into adjacent markets.”

ERT’s services include satellite ground segment engineering, enterprise computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, research and development, sustainment and operations for satellite, weather, climate, ocean and environmental missions.

“ERT has deep relationships with US Federal agencies, a large and growing pipeline and strong culture of innovation,” said Jared Doskow, Senior Managing Director, Macquarie Capital Growth and Technology. “We look forward to supporting ERT in expanding its client base, adding additional capacity and service offerings, and seeking opportunities to drive further growth.”

Dr. Yang and Peter Li, President and co-founder of ERT, will remain with the business. Mr. Doskow and Larry Handen, Senior Managing Director and Head of Macquarie Capital’s Growth and Technology team, will join ERT’s board.

“With its unique combination of deep domain expertise and advanced technical skills, ERT is uniquely qualified to handle the US’s most challenging geospatial problems,” said Mr. Handen. “We look forward to helping the team further build their capabilities and offerings.”

Macquarie Capital is a leading investor in companies that provide critical services and innovative solutions in support of the public sector, including federal, state and local governments.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s­­ balance sheet. Macquarie Capital has deep sector expertise­ in the aerospace, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, critical minerals, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure, real estate, services, software, technology, telecommunications and media sectors.

About ERT

