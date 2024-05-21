Terillium and Cleo Form Partnership to Provide Ecosystem Integration Solutions and Consulting Services to Oracle ERP Customers

ROCKFORD, Ill. & CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, and Terillium, Inc., a leading ERP consulting company and Oracle Partner, today announced a new partnership focused on providing Oracle customers with a flexible solution for custom EDI requirements, drawing on Cleo’s proven cloud-based B2B integration platform, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC).

CIC is a single-platform solution for API and EDI integrations, offering benefits such as end-to-end visibility and real-time insights. Terillium specializes in helping businesses in the Manufacturing, Distribution and Service industries implement state-of-the-art technology solutions including Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Fusion Cloud, and Oracle NetSuite. Combined, Cleo's technology solutions plus Terillium’s ERP expertise will allow companies seeking efficient and streamlined supply chain operations to stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing supply chain technology market.

Terillium’s services enable clients to run a more efficient business by improving key processes in areas of operations, finance, and sales; gain access to important analytics in order to measure and report on key performance indicators; and make sure they are legally compliant. Steve May, Terillium’s Vice President of NetSuite, said, “At Terillium we sell, implement and support the gamut of Oracle ERP solutions -- NetSuite, Fusion Cloud, and JD Edwards. We are excited to be formalizing our partnership with Cleo after recently working together to deliver solutions for a mutual client in the services industry. The Cleo team provided solid B2B EDI guidance, an extremely fitting and flexible ecosystem integration solution, and all-around good execution on the pilot project. We look forward to continued collaboration and helping businesses with technology integrations in the future.”

Cleo Integration Cloud is in use at more than 4,200 supply chain-driven businesses principally across the Manufacturing, Logistics, Distribution and Retail sectors. Bob Hoch, Cleo’s Director of Channel Sales, said, “We are thrilled to partner with an ERP consulting business of Terillium’s depth and caliber, and we know it will improve business outcomes for Oracle ERP users. The way we see it, the goal of this partnership is to ensure our mutual clients receive the best technologies and services to move their businesses forward, so they have durable solutions that stand the test of time, always backed by the joint expertise of Terillium and Cleo.”

About Terillium

Terillium is an award-winning Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consulting company and Oracle Partner. To date more than 800 customer businesses across the U.S. have chosen Terillium as their trusted advisor and ERP consulting partner. Terillium’s services include ERP implementations, upgrades, support services, custom development, cloud services, software licensing, and special projects. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company employs more than 200 staff professionals. For more information, visit the company website, https://terillium.com.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.