InTandem Capital Partners Announces Investment in Adams Clinical

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InTandem Capital Partners, LLC (“InTandem Capital” or the “Firm”), a healthcare services focused private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with the founders and management team of Adams Clinical (the “Company”), a renowned clinical trial site network with locations across the Northeast that conducts independent evaluations of drugs to treat psychiatric and neurologic illnesses.

Founded in 2011 in Watertown, Massachusetts, Adams Clinical has established itself as a market leader through its clinical trial participant recruiting acumen, which has resulted in longstanding relationships with study sponsors across the industry.

“We are excited to have InTandem Capital’s help growing Adams,” said Nelson Rutrick, Chief Executive Officer of Adams Clinical. “We value InTandem’s integrated investment and operating strategy, which is tailored for companies like ours at an inflection point. The InTandem team’s wealth of industry knowledge will enable us to develop a world-class site network that benefits both our pharmaceutical company customers and the patients who ultimately are prescribed drugs we tested.”

“Clinical trial execution and patient recruitment remain focus areas for life sciences and pharmaceutical companies given the time and investment required to bring therapies to market,” said Mehran Ahmed, Partner of InTandem Capital. “InTandem recognizes the critical role site networks play, bringing time and cost efficiencies to the process and helping patient populations gain access to needed therapies faster. We are thrilled to partner with Nelson and the extraordinary team at Adams Clinical as the Company has deep expertise in its therapeutic areas of focus and provides quality data needed in these trials. We look forward to supporting the Company on its mission to redefine clinical trial execution.”

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to InTandem Capital, and Edgemont served as the Firm’s exclusive financial advisor. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as sell-side financial advisor and Brown Rudnick served as legal counsel to Adams Clinical.

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is solely focused on investing in businesses that align closely with the Healthcare Quintuple Aim – the simultaneous pursuit of enhanced patient experience, elevated provider experience, improved clinical outcomes, greater healthcare equity, and lower cost of care delivery. The firm is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value and their contribution to an improved healthcare system. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.intandemcapital.com.

About Adams Clinical

Adams Clinical is the preeminent site network for advancing research of the central nervous system. The Company’s depth of expertise, best-in-class technologies, and market-leading recruitment and retention mechanisms ensure it generates high-quality outcomes for its participants, sponsors and CROs.