Informatica Deepens Integration with Microsoft, Becomes One of the First Data Management Partners Integrated as an Azure Native ISV Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled a trio of native integrations with Microsoft at Informatica World currently underway in Las Vegas. These product developments will make it simpler for Azure and Microsoft Fabric customers to discover, manage and deploy AI-powered data management services within Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management CloudTM (IDMC) platform to create trusted data for generative AI.

“Our long-standing partnership with Informatica is underscored by two enduring values: customer success and the impactful business outcomes we jointly accelerate for them,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft. “The combination of Microsoft's data analytics capability of Microsoft Fabric and Informatica’s AI-powered IDMC platform will unlock tremendous new potential for our customers’ analytics and AI workloads.”

IDMC as an Azure Native ISV Service provides Azure customers a native experience to discover and deploy IDMC within the Azure Management Console, making it faster and easier to leverage the AI-powered data management platform to create trusted data for analytics and generative AI workloads.

This native integration allows users to run serverless IDMC data pipelines rather than have customers manage and administer virtual machines and virtual machine clusters to support IDMC services, such as data integration and data quality. Customers can credit their purchases of IDMC services against their Azure Consumption commitments through the Azure Marketplace.

Informatica Data Quality as a Microsoft Fabric Native Application will allow Fabric customers to leverage AI-powered data profiling and data quality services to discover, cleanse, enrich and remediate data quality issues in OneLake – without ever leaving the Microsoft Fabric experience. As users search for data management solutions, they will be able to seamlessly utilize Informatica’s capabilities to build trusted data within OneLake to improve analytics and AI-driven use cases.

As one of the first ISV Design Partners for Microsoft Fabric, Informatica developed deeper integrations with Microsoft over the past two years to deliver IDMC services, such as integration, quality, profiling and marketplace.

Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM) for Azure empowers enterprises to share, use and provide secure data access to authorized users while supporting policy compliance and customer trust. Informatica’s CDAM solution, integrated directly within IDMC, provides universal, automated governance guardrails that enforce and protect sensitive, private and confidential data with controls that can target specific rows, columns and/or cells in structured data tables.

IDMC as an Azure Native ISV service is currently in public preview and is expected to be generally available this summer. Informatica Data Quality as a Fabric Native Application will be in preview this summer, while CDAM for Azure, initially released earlier this year, is generally available.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Microsoft has already shaped a unified, integrated and seamless experience for thousands of joint customers,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. “As more enterprises chart their path to impactful generative AI, high quality, secure and governed data must be their compass. As a data management partner for the Azure platform and design partner for Microsoft Fabric, we continue to lay an innovative and secure data foundation for customers that point them to true north on their AI journeys.”

“Informatica is an integral part of managing the trusted data that we use for analytics with the Azure platform. With Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud, we have been addressing the enterprise data management challenges necessary to drive strong analytics through our Azure platform. With a deeper partnership in place, we look forward to an even more integrated experience for our data practitioners,” said Alice Guehennec, Group Chief Tech, Data & Digital Officer at Sodexo.

About Informatica

