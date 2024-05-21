N-able and MSPAlliance Join Forces to Help MSPs Navigate Cybersecurity Compliance Requirements

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced it is working with MSPAlliance to help equip MSPs to meet compliance requirements proactively using MSPAlliance’s Cyber Verify program.

“Cybercompliance isn’t a destination—it’s an ongoing deliverable that requires continuous research, knowledge, and improvement. It’s a way of working that MSPs everywhere must adopt and amplify in the eyes of their team and their customers,” said Frank Colletti, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, N-able. “By leaning into the proven compliance expertise of MSPAlliance, we’re helping our MSPs better understand the risks at play when it comes to cybercompliance. We’re providing guidance on how to proactively and responsibly address it, as well as the ability to monetize services by positioning our partners to help deliver cybercompliance to their small and medium-sized enterprise customers.”

The Cyber Verify program from MSPAlliance is available globally to N-able MSP partners. With new advancements announced in March 2024, the program helps MSPs identify and adhere to industry gold standards, stand up and grow a Compliance-as-a-Service practice, and comply with cyber-regulations. The program also offers N-able partners a customized experience, helping them understand how to potentially utilize the N-able solutions in their tech stack to strengthen their compliance initiatives.

“We are proud to offer N-able’s global MSP community a 10% discount on MSPAlliance’s Cyber Verify program for those who join today until the end of the year,” announced Celia Weaver, Co-Founder and President, MSPAlliance. “Cybercompliance represents a growing challenge for MSPs and brings a ginormous opportunity for creating and seizing value. Using our program, MSPs can address compliance head-on and gain confidence knowing they have a case for ‘IT immunity’ if and when a cyberattack or data breach occurs on their watch.”

Built by MSPs exclusively for MSPs, Cyber Verify empowers MSPs across diverse sizes and maturity levels with a set of comprehensive tools and resources to facilitate a seamless integration of compliance processes that elevate the quality of services delivered to their clientele and deliver powerful, recurring revenue services.

“N-able has always been at the forefront of the business and technical needs of the MSP community,” says Charles Weaver, Founder and CEO, MSPAlliance. “We’re thrilled to work side-by-side with N-able and bring the benefits of using Cyber Verify to more and more MSPs.”

N-able partners seeking more information or looking to purchase Cyber Verify, visit https://mspalliance.com/cyber-verify-program-for-n-able-partners/.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000, MSPAlliance has been dedicated to helping MSPs become better service providers. Collaborating with corporate members worldwide, MSPAlliance works towards setting standards, policies, and best practices, benefiting its members and governments alike. For more information, visit www.mspalliance.com.