Nissan Canada Drives Home an Exciting Partnership with Cricket Canada

Members of Canada's National Cricket Teams at the Nissan Canada headquarters to launch Cricket Canada's new partnership with Nissan Canada (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricket Canada is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Nissan Canada, marking an exciting alliance that merges automotive innovation with Canadian sports excellence. Nissan becomes the Official Automotive Partner of Cricket Canada and its National Men’s and Women’s Teams.

Nissan Canada, known for its cutting-edge technology, joins hands with Cricket Canada in a dynamic new partnership. The collaboration aims to elevate Canadian cricket for fans across the country.

"Nissan has been proud supporters of Cricket on a global level for many years, and we're thrilled to expand the wonderful relationship with Cricket Canada and our National Teams," says Ken Hearn, Director of Marketing for Nissan Canada. “We look forward to cheering on Team Canada as we take on the world’s top Cricket teams at the ICC World Cup this summer.”

As part of the partnership, Nissan branding will take prominent place on the back of both Men's and Women's National Team jerseys. This placement ensures widespread visibility across all matches and solidifies Nissan's position as a key supporter of Canadian cricket.

"Nissan is about innovation, accuracy and performance – similar to world-class cricket. We are delighted to welcome Nissan Canada as our partner, an iconic brand with a longstanding connection to cricket,” said Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. “With Nissan's logo proudly adorning the backs of our National Team players as they make their mark on the global stage, we are confident that together, we will drive Canadian cricket to new heights of success and visibility."

With Nissan Canada's support, Cricket Canada looks forward to scaling new heights of success on and off the pitch driving innovation and fostering a deeper connection with fans nationwide.

This partnership between Cricket Canada and Nissan represents the latest in a series of strategic alliances for Cricket Canada, underscoring its commitment to advancing the sport and enriching the cricketing experience for all Canadians.

Boundaries North has been a core partner for Cricket Canada and has been instrumental in developing relationships that bring marquee brands like Nissan to the cricket Community.

“We often look to brands that uphold core values of precision and performance, and we are proud to have facilitated this partnership with Nissan and Cricket Canada,” said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North. “As our National Teams look to drive cricket to exciting new heights in Canada – they can look to Nissan’s remarkable commitment to technological innovations and excellence as an inspiration,” added Prateek Yadav, Head of Marketing and Commercial Development at Boundaries North.

The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the Men’s National Team set to participate in several global events. The pinnacle of the year will be Canada’s first appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the team’s matches being played in Dallas, New York and Florida. The year rounds out with matches scheduled against The Netherlands, USA, Oman and Nepal in August and September.

About Cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is dedicated to fostering a vibrant cricketing community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

About Nissan

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 450 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Calgary (AB), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 209 independent Nissan dealerships, 143 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 39 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan.ca.