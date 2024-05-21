Allvue Systems Selected by BGV to Provide Investor Relations Software Solutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems, LLC (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced an agreement with BGV to provide investor portal software. BGV is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley focusing on global Enterprise 4.0 technology innovation.

Allvue’s solutions will streamline the growing firm’s investor relations and prospective investor communications efforts through the delivery of Allvue Investor Portal. With more than 90,000 LP users across hundreds of GP portal owners, Allvue’s Investor Portal automates investor notice generation and distribution and offers a self-service experience for LPs, allowing them to customize their dashboards and data views. BGV will also serve as an early adopter for Allvue’s Fundraising Portal, a new solution coming soon to the broader market.

“As an end-to-end VC platform, BGV is committed to elevating our investor experience throughout the full fund lifecycle with the most cutting-edge technology and secure access to data,” said Sophia Lee, Controller at BGV. “Our relationship with Allvue will ensure our current and prospective investor communications are handled on capable, customizable platforms, allowing our teams to focus our efforts on optimizing performance, reporting efficiently, and building our growing investor base.”

"In today’s challenging investment environment, it’s crucial for GPs to enhance their investor experience with purpose-built technology as well as transparent access to data,” said Tarek Saleh, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “BGV saw that the Allvue brand aligned with this mission after receiving positive LP and GP references. We are excited to kick off a long-range partnership with them knowing we have the solutions needed as they scale their investor base and fund operations.”

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes worldwide, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.