ReposiTrak Welcomes a New Wholesaler to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

Most of the wholesaler’s 300 suppliers are required under the FDA’s FSMA 204 traceability law to share KDEs every time a shipment is sent. As these suppliers join RTN, they will have the ability to share KDEs with this wholesaler and also with their other customers. With the recent addition of over 250 stores, a significant portion of retail grocery locations now utilize RTN to meet and surpass the traceability requirements of FSMA 204.

"By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, this leading wholesaler can now ensure unparalleled food safety and FSMA 204 compliance across its supply chain," stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "Our solution enables seamless data exchange, real-time visibility and proactive compliance with FDA regulations, empowering every partner in our network to operate more efficiently and securely. We are proud to provide a scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of the entire food industry."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is free for retailers and wholesalers and suppliers pay a nominal, per-facility fee to connect to an unlimited number of in-network customers. No additional hardware or software is required and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the FSMA 204 food traceability law.

