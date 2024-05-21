Stronger Youth Brands to launch global youth soccer partnership program, selects Priority Partnerships as Sponsorship Agency

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stronger Youth Brands (SYB), a global youth enrichment franchisor, has selected Portland-based agency Priority Partnerships to represent the company in launching a partnership program for its premiere youth soccer brands, Soccer Shots and Little Kickers.

Soccer Shots and Little Kickers combine to form one of the world’s largest youth enrichment soccer programs, with franchises in 44 states and 26 countries. The franchises offer programs for kids that focus on making a positive introduction to sports and activity while leaving a life-long impact on children and their families. The programs are operated by trained coaches and available through childcare centers, pre-schools, primary schools, and public programming.

Priority Partnerships, founded by former NBA Portland Trail Blazers executive Dan Scheinman, will lead efforts to develop brand partnerships that promote positive family engagement across both brands and will contribute to Soccer Shots’ strategic mission to positively impact one million children and families by 2025.

“ Together with SYB, we have set out to create the most admired partnership platform in sports,” said Scheinman. “ We can now deliver brands a highly effective strategy to engage with emerging families across the U.S. and beyond, while positively impacting the experience for the Soccer Shots and Little Kickers communities.”

“ We’re thrilled to join forces with Priority Partnerships to find partners that align with our vision of creating a fun and meaningful introduction to sport and making a lasting impact on children and families long after a soccer session,” said Meg Bruton, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Stronger Youth Brands. “ Families trust us with their child’s first sports experience, and we don’t take that lightly. Participants take the lessons that we provide with them for life. By aligning with like-minded brand partners, we can continue to enhance the experiences of our communities both on and off the field.”

The timing of this launch comes as Soccer Shots prepares to celebrate its 20th Birthday in 2025, and as the sport of soccer takes center stage leading up to the world’s biggest tournament slated for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“ Soccer’s time has arrived in North America.” continued Scheinman, “ It’s an exciting time for brands that want to align with the sport’s momentum while creating a rewarding experience for kids and their families.”

About Stronger Youth Brands

Stronger Youth Brands (SYB) is a growing, global youth enrichment franchisor providing developmentally appropriate and character-enhancing experiences for children 18 months to eight years of age through its two branded concepts: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Soccer Shots and United Kingdom-based Little Kickers. SYB currently boasts 380 Franchisees in 26 countries.

Launched in January 2022 with backing from Susquehanna Growth Equity, Stronger Youth Brands is actively pursuing partnerships with complementary, youth enrichment franchisors focused on sports, music, S.T.E.M., tutoring, arts, cooking, and other youth enrichment categories. Visit www.strongeryouthbrands.com to learn more.

About Priority Partnerships

Portland, Oregon-based Priority Partnerships is a leading sports sponsorship agency dedicated to creating high-impact commercial partnerships between brands and rights holders. Established in 2022 with the goal of making access to advanced sponsorship services accessible for organizations of all sizes, Priority Partnerships has emerged as a trusted resource for regional, national, and global organizations representing millions of customers, fans, and followers. For more information, visit prioritypartnerships.com.

