Veritone AI-Powered Solutions for Public Sector Now Available in AWS Marketplace

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced that its public sector solutions are available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With Veritone’s availability in AWS Marketplace, public sector customers can now seamlessly access, purchase and deploy an array of Veritone’s award-winning AI solutions directly within the AWS cloud environment, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, scalability and performance for their AI initiatives. These solutions are recognized with the AWS Public Safety Software Competency for having demonstrated the highest level of specialization, deep AWS technical expertise, and proven customer success.

According to Gartner® Predicts 2024: Automation and Data Improve Justice and Public Safety (published January 30, 2024), "CIOs leading public safety and justice organizations must: Prepare to respond to increased numbers of data-sharing requests by identifying and modeling decision processes used to approve data sharing between organizations. This should include the goal of using decision intelligence to automate many of these processes while ultimately keeping a human in the loop to maintain responsibility..."*

"By making our public sector solutions available in the AWS Marketplace, we are providing customers with greater flexibility and accessibility to deploy Veritone's cutting-edge technology directly within their AWS environments,” said Jon Gacek, general manager, Public Sector, Veritone. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering government agencies and legal and education customers with AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, accelerate investigations and comply with regulations."

The AWS Marketplace will now feature the following Veritone Public Sector solutions. Customers can also access these solutions on Veritone’s recently launched iDEMS (Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System) platform, which is hosted on the AWS Criminal Justice Information System (“CJIS”)-compliant commercial cloud environment.

Veritone Investigate – Serves as the central evidence hub to store, manage, analyze, and share all digital evidence files. Connects to cloud-based and on-premise data sources, ingests any type of media file and leverages primary and advanced AI models to catalog and tag unstructured data within audio, video, and PDF evidence files, leading to actionable insights.

Veritone Redact – AI-powered automation that saves time and costs for the redaction of sensitive information within audio, video and image-based evidence.

Veritone Illuminate – Enables customers to quickly and cost-effectively search, discover, analyze, cull, translate and explore large volumes of electronically stored information, including audio and video recordings, and text-based documents.

Veritone IDentify – Provides intelligent, rapid suspect identification for public safety and justice agencies.

In addition, Veritone recently achieved the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, which acknowledges Veritone’s AI Consulting and Services Group, proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. Veritone’s consulting and services group supports customers on AI strategy development, AI workflow solutions and innovation workshops, data preparation and migration, to help accelerate the path to AI activation. Additionally, Veritone provides insights and content contributions to the Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for AWS Partners, highlighting the company’s ability to drive AI transformation through application development, generative AI and AI model development onboarding.

*GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.