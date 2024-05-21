Erewhon to Modernize Business Operations with AI-Driven Legion WFM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), has announced it is working with Erewhon, the premier organic market that has become a hub for health & wellness in Southern California. Erewhon will leverage Legion’s AI-driven WFM platform in automated scheduling, demand forecasting, and frontline communications to improve labor efficiency and deliver an improved experience for hourly employees across the market’s growing enterprise.

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market that is committed to sourcing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich products. In addition to its grocery business, Erewhon offers health-forward meal options through its organic Cafe and Tonic Bar. The company strives to elevate the health & wellness of its community by holding its inventory to a stringent quality standard, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees and partners through community engagement and advocacy. Erewhon is a Certified B Corp, a distinction reserved for companies that use business as a force for good. With more than 2,000 employees across 10 locations and plans for further growth, Erewhon has been seeking a modern workforce management solution that can optimize business operations.

“We’re excited to utilize Legion, which is well-equipped to serve our amazing employees with the most innovative, AI powered workforce management platform in the industry,” said Tony Antoci, CEO of Erewhon. “We view Legion WFM as a vital tool to scale effectively and bring the Erewhon Standard to more communities.”

The Legion WFM platform maximizes labor efficiency and employee engagement with intelligent automation. Its data-driven approach optimizes schedules, produces accurate demand forecasts, and provides actionable insights so employers can control labor costs, increase productivity, and minimize compliance risk. Legion InstantPay increases productivity and employee engagement by linking work and pay in the same mobile app and allowing employees to immediately access their wages.

“Erewhon is dedicated to the well-being of its employees and strives to build connection and community within its frontline, hourly workforce,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion Technologies. “As organizations aim to streamline operations and create a better experience for their hourly employees, Legion is helping to modernize their workforce management with our intelligently automated, employee-centric WFM platform. With Legion WFM, Erewhon will improve employee satisfaction with gig-like flexibility, automated self-service capabilities, and modern communication tools – without compromising labor efficiency.”

ABOUT EREWHON

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically sourced foods to the communities it serves. It’s committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com

ABOUT LEGION TECHNOLOGIES

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for two consecutive years. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.