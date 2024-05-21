Incyte Expands Presence in Delaware through Acquisition of Two Downtown Wilmington Office Buildings

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the expansion of its presence in Delaware with the acquisition of two buildings at 1100 North King Street and 1100 North French Street in downtown Wilmington. This acquisition marks Incyte’s fourth expansion in Delaware since establishing operations in Alapocas in 2014. The new buildings will allow the Company’s U.S.-based teams to be located together as they continue to deliver on their commitment to finding innovative solutions for patients with critical unmet medical needs.

“We are thrilled to reinforce our ongoing commitment to Delaware by expanding our presence here. The acquisition of these new buildings will allow our U.S. commercial and medical affairs teams to return to Delaware, enable closer collaboration between our teams and provide capacity for growth in the future,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We want to extend our thanks to Governor Carney and Mayor Purzycki for supporting this effort; and to U.S. Senators Carper and Coons and U.S. Representative Blunt Rochester for ensuring that Delaware is an environment that encourages growth and innovation. We look forward to many more years in our home state and to contributing to the success of the downtown Wilmington community.”

“Incyte’s decision to move their headquarters to downtown Wilmington is not only a big deal for the City – it’s a big deal for our state,” said Governor John Carney. “Incyte is a Delaware success story. Incyte grew out of its space at the DuPont Experimental Station and moved hundreds of employees into a renovated headquarters at Augustine Cut-off. Not only does this announcement mean more, great jobs in our State – but it means that there is more opportunity for Incyte to keep doing good in our community and across the world. Incyte’s research makes a huge difference in peoples’ lives. We couldn’t be prouder to call them a Delaware-grown company and we’re excited about their next chapter. I want to thank Incyte’s leadership for their commitment to Delaware.”

The new building on King Street, expected to open in 2026, will initially house 400 plus employees including the Company’s U.S. Oncology and Dermatology teams currently located in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, as well as global corporate employees currently located at the Augustine Cut-off campus. The Company’s Research and Development and Technical Operations teams will remain at their current location on Augustine Cut-off in Alapocas. The North French Street building will be used for future expansion.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Incyte to Wilmington, a city historically known as the home of corporate innovation, creativity and development,” said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “Incyte is a company with motivated leadership that is addressing complex health needs throughout the world. And now, that important work will be conducted from an expanded company location in our city, and we couldn’t be more excited. In addition to enhancing the Wilmington business community, Incyte will provide a wonderful boost to our local economy. I offer thanks and appreciation from our entire city to Chief Executive Officer Hervé Hoppenot and the Incyte team and Governor John Carney and the State team for working with the city to make this happen.”

Today, Incyte employs more than 2,500 people across North America, Europe and Asia, with approximately 1,200 people currently based in Wilmington and Chadds Ford, PA.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

