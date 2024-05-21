OUCU Financial Credit Union Selects Tyfone for Banking Platform

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced that OUCU Financial Credit Union (OUCU Financial) in Athens, Ohio, is the first Cubus One Digital Banking customer converting to Tyfone’s nFinia® Digital Banking Solutions.

Tyfone and Cubus Solutions merged in 2023.

This move will bolster the member digital experience and future-proof the $483 million-asset credit union in digital banking, payments and engagement.

“The decision to go with Tyfone is a no-brainer. Our partnership is built on a long-time, trusted relationship with the team, and a foundation of leading-edge technology, solid products and excellent service,” said Jean Blair, Vice President of Information Technology at 26,000-member OUCU Financial. “We share a long-term vision of providing our members secure, easy-to-use products that meet their needs, build brand loyalty and generate operational efficiencies. Leveraging the nFinia Digital Banking Platform enables us to deliver the solutions that our members expect and make a difference in the financial lives within the community we serve.”

The nFinia Digital Banking platform is a scalable and configurable omnichannel platform that delivers an intuitive banking experience for members, enabling account holders to quickly access both personal and business banking accounts with a single login. The platform’s configurable, open, API-driven infrastructure allows OUCU Financial to integrate with existing third-party retail and business applications to support members’ specific technology needs and goals. The platform will also help expand its market share by refining the overall banking solution for small- and medium-sized business (SMBs) segments.

Marcell King, Chief Commercial Officer at Tyfone, said, “OUCU Financial had been a Cubus customer for almost two decades, having a solid partnership and strong trust. We had big shoes to fill and are thrilled that the credit union is placing its trust in our nFinia Digital Banking Platform to deliver exceptional digital products that will further empower the financial lives of their members.”

Additionally, OUCU Financial has been successfully leveraging Skip-a-Pay and Quick Pay, Tyfone’s two loan payment solutions, to provide members with financial relief and added convenience, while also providing new revenue streams for the credit union. Skip-a-Pay is a fully automated, loan payment deferral solution that allows members to control their loan payments. Quick Pay enables members to pay loans through a variety of sources with or without logging-in to the OUCU Financial app.

About OUCU Financial Credit Union

OUCU Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with over $480 million in assets and serving over 26,000 members. With two branches in Athens, OUCU offers a full suite of business and consumer banking products and services. It also provides its members with nationwide access through the CO-OP Shared Branching Network and two no-surcharge ATM networks. Learn more at http://www.oucu.org.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U. S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.