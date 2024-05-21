LevertonHELM and Mangrove Lithium Sign MoU for Development of Battery-Grade Lithium Refinery in Europe

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HELM AG (“HELM”) announces a new potential partnership of its subsidiary LevertonHELM with Mangrove Lithium, a cutting-edge lithium technology provider from Canada. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”), agreeing to jointly explore the co-development of a European lithium refining facility dedicated to the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate for the use in electric vehicles batteries deploying Mangrove’s Clear-LiTM electrochemical technology.

This MoU follows a successful commercial demonstration of Mangrove’s Lithium refining technology for the conversion of lithium sulfate from recycled battery materials to battery-grade lithium hydroxide. LevertonHELM is very satisfied by the high purity lithium hydroxide, high yields and low production cost from Mangrove’s patented Clear-LiTM electrochemical refining technology.

Projects like this are crucial for establishing a secure supply of critical minerals for the European Union’s energy transition. With the collective expertise between LevertonHELM’s lithium processing experience and Mangrove Lithium’s innovative refining technology, the collaboration is aiming to become a milestone for the European renewable energy sector that will establish a robust, local, circular supply chain for battery-grade lithium products.

The agreement is another important step for HELM to further strengthen its presence and participation in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. “We look forward to further develop our lithium processing capabilities through our collaboration with Mangrove. With this project we intend to actively contribute to closing the recycling loop which is essential for decreasing Europe’s dependence on lithium import,” says Stephen Elgueta Wallis, Vice President Energy Materials at HELM.

Mangrove CEO and Founder, Saad Dara, comments “We are excited to be collaborating on such an innovative project with LevertonHELM. We look forward to complementing our expertise in electrochemical technologies with their experience and expertise in the lithium and chemical industries to remove bottlenecks in the lithium supply chain and create a more robust and sustainable source of lithium to meet the growing demands in Europe.”

“Few companies understand lithium better than LevertonHELM. Given their expertise and focus on quality, it is logical for them to expand their operations with Mangrove’s technology. Europe is taking a significant step towards circularity, quality, and independence through this potential partnership,” said Francisco Velasco, VP Commercial at Mangrove Lithium.

About Mangrove Lithium

Mangrove Lithium is a technology company based out of Vancouver, Canada that has developed a patented electrochemical lithium refining technology for the conversion of lithium extracted from a variety of feedstocks into high-purity battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. Mangrove’s technology offers the potential for the lowest cost, highest purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate while reducing the carbon emissions associated with incumbent lithium refining technologies. Mangrove is backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, BMW I Ventures, and the Business Development Bank of Canada. For more information visit: www.mangrovelithium.com

About HELM AG

HELM is a Hamburg, Germany, based family-owned company established in 1900. With up to 100 subsidiaries and participations in more than 30 countries, HELM is one of the largest independent chemical companies worldwide. HELM is committed to providing solutions that help its partners to tackle the reduction of CO2 emissions and the loss of biodiversity. Through its global presence, the company also strives to create positive impact in local societies around the world. HELM’s partnerships in Lithium, bio-based BDO, and digital tools supporting an efficient agriculture are recent examples, which support that goal. HELM is active in the chemicals and energy materials industry as well as agriculture and pharmaceuticals. To find out more visit: www.helmag.com