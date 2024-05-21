Department of Defense Extends Sidus Space and L3Harris’ Mentor-Protégé Program for a Second Year

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced its Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) relationship with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is extended for an additional year.

The DoD Mentor-Protégé Program was designed to foster partnerships between established defense contractors and smaller, emerging businesses, to help them expand their footprint in the defense industry.

"We had a successful year in the program with L3Harris, and are eager to deepen our partnership, focused on supporting government customers,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “The L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems segment and Sidus Space are both located on Florida’s Space Coast which we see as advantageous for further strengthening our relationship.”

The Sidus-L3Harris MPP agreement was extended through March 31, 2025.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

