ICM and Western New York Energy Enter Agreement to Implement FOT Oil Recovery™ System

COLWICH, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICM, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Western New York Energy, LLC (WNYE) to implement ICM’s cutting-edge FOT Oil Recovery™ system.

Under the terms of the agreement, ICM will be responsible for engineering, equipment procurement, and installation of its proprietary FOT Oil Recovery™ system at WNYE’s advanced facility in Medina, New York. This agreement marks the sixth commercial installation of ICM’s proprietary oil recovery technology.

FOT Oil Recovery™, a two-step separation system integrated after the distillation process, significantly increases downstream oil recovery by optimizing solids-liquid separation in the whole stillage. This system also dewaters the whole stillage cake as it goes to the dyer, reducing a plant’s natural gas load.

“WNYE was an early adopter of ICM’s Base Tricanter System™ and Selective Milling Technology™,” stated Tim Winters, CEO of WNYE. “We are excited to collaborate again with ICM for the integration of this efficient process technology, which we anticipate will bring substantial oil recovery, energy savings, and overall operational improvements targeting a lower production CI score.”

Tom Ranallo, vice president of operations at ICM, emphasized the unique benefits of FOT Oil Recovery™: “What sets FOT Oil Recovery™ apart is its dual impact: improving oil recovery while simultaneously reducing natural gas usage. This not only enhances our customers’ profitability but also contributes to lowering their carbon footprint. We are thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with WNYE and deliver these benefits to their operations.”

ICM’s customized strategy for supporting customers such as WNYE in enhancing their oil recovery involves identifying different opportunities across the entire facility. This collaborative approach extends beyond the FOT Oil Recovery™ system and enables ICM to offer better performance guarantees for improved oil recovery.

The on-site installation of FOT Oil Recovery™ is slated to commence this fall, with a system startup in the Spring of 2025.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in biorefining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Western New York Energy, LLC

Western New York Energy, LLC is a locally owned company founded in 2004 to develop the full potential of Western New York’s renewable energy resources. Production at our $90 million facility began immediately after the completion of construction in November 2007. WNYE was the first biofuel plant in the Northeast United States and is currently the only large-scale facility in New York, producing over 60 million gallons of ethanol annually. For more information, visit www.wnyenergy.com.