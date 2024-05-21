Concert Health and WellSpan Health Partner to Expand Same-Day Access to Behavioral Health Services

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concert Health, the leading collaborative care platform, today announced a partnership with WellSpan Health, an integrated delivery system serving South Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland, to expand access to same-day, high-quality behavioral health services alongside primary care.

Collaborative care is an evidence-based approach to identifying and treating patients with behavioral health conditions such as anxiety and depression in primary care settings. Concert Health leverages a collaborative care model and pairs it with their behavioral health care team and technology platform, creating an extra layer of connection between each patient and their primary care team.

Through this partnership, Concert Health will connect with referred WellSpan patients within 24-48 hours to monitor symptoms and medications and provide evidence-based counseling interventions. Concert Health’s psychiatric providers will provide WellSpan primary care providers with a holistic view of their patients by reviewing patients' cases regularly, providing feedback and guidance both to the behavioral health team and making specific treatment recommendations back to the WellSpan primary care provider. The patient experience will also be embedded within the MyWellSpan patient portal for their ease of use.

“We’re excited to partner with WellSpan and proactively address the behavioral health crisis with our collaborative care model, embedding evidence-based treatment within primary care,” said Spencer Hutchins, co-founder and CEO of Concert Health. “Our patient-centered approach aligns with WellSpan’s goal to ensure their primary care providers can seamlessly and effectively deliver whole person care to their entire panel of patients.”

“We know that providing fast access to behavioral health services is essential to our mission of lifelong wellness and healthy communities,” said Dr. David Vega, senior vice president and chief medical officer, WellSpan Health. “As we reimagine healthcare, we’re focused on making the care we offer easier to use, and a timely referral to be seen within a day or two means a quicker road to treatment and recovery.”

WellSpan’s collaboration with Concert Health will work in tandem with the strong suite of behavioral health services already offered through WellSpan Philhaven. This includes a wide range of treatment and support including inpatient services, intensive outpatient programs, partial hospitalization programs, telemedicine, behavioral health specialists embedded in emergency departments, and residential care. These services get patients care when and where they need it. Recent data released by the health system shows a 50 percent decrease in the number of patients in WellSpan emergency departments seeking behavioral healthcare.

Concert Health’s commitment to driving strong clinical outcomes and investment in research is significant. The company has treated nearly 100,000 patients within its collaborative care model with half seeing at least a 50 percent decrease in anxiety or depression symptoms (PHQ9 or GAD7) in less than 90 days. Patients also express strong satisfaction with their experience — Concert Health’s care team upholds a 72 net promoter score among patients. Additionally, Concert Health has spearheaded nine peer-reviewed studies that provide rigor around the measurement and reporting of collaborative care outcomes. Concert Health also recently announced a $2.5 million funding grant in partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine AIMS Center to treat 2,700 patients with bipolar disorder and PTSD in medically underserved areas and medically underserved populations.

Concert Health’s collaborative care solution underscores the need for proactive and scaled approaches to address the growing mental health crisis. In addition to more than half of behavioral health clinicians saying they don’t have openings to see new patients, they’re also seeing patients with more acute symptoms that need longer treatment times, according to the American Psychological Association.

About Concert Health

Concert Health is building America’s best and largest behavioral health platform. Through Collaborative Care, an evidence-based model for treating behavioral health conditions in primary care settings, Concert makes it easy for primary care and women’s health physicians to deliver high-quality behavioral health care and improve clinical outcomes. Concert’s turnkey behavioral health services, which include an expert clinical team and a powerful technology platform, are available through partnerships with medical groups and health systems. To learn more about Concert Health’s approach, visit concerthealth.com.

Concert Health, Inc. is an administrative and managerial services company affiliated with several professional corporations that deliver medical services. Together, these organizations operate under the “Concert Health” brand.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health’s vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest.