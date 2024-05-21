Distinguished Programs and SiriusPoint Partner on Inland Marine Insurance Program

"Our mission is to deliver efficiency and customization in Inland Marine insurance, with our expert team on hand to help brokers secure the right coverage for their clients.” Eric Michel, President of the Inland Marine group at Distinguished (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading national insurance program manager, today announces a new partnership with SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint”) for its Inland Marine insurance program.

The new program will offer tailored coverage for a focused segment of Inland Marine exposures, such as Motor Truck Cargo and Transportation, Contractors’ Equipment, Builders’ Risk, and more. To furnish a comprehensive solution tailored to contractors and logistics providers, ancillary coverages such as Rigging Liability, Installation, and relevant Commercial property will also be incorporated into the product offering. Coverage will be available nationwide and backed by SiriusPoint, an “A-“ rated carrier.

"Our mission is to deliver efficiency and customization in Inland Marine insurance, with our expert team on hand to help brokers secure the right coverage for their clients,” said Eric Michel, President of the Inland Marine group at Distinguished. "Our partnership with SiriusPoint is key to this endeavor, amplifying our support for agents and brokers nationwide. Together, we're dedicated to offering expert guidance, ensuring peace of mind for clients.”

Commenting on the launch of the new partnership, Patrick Charles, Head of North America Insurance at SiriusPoint, said: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Distinguished, and to work with a team that we know and trust. Marine is a growth area for SiriusPoint, and this partnership with Distinguished supports our aim to partner with best-in-class program administrators in this product area.”

Distinguished's team comprises industry veterans with an unrivaled wealth of knowledge and an extensive network within the industry. Led by Eric Michel, the team includes a nationwide footprint with Brooke Domzal, Brian Smith, Mitchell Valadez, Darlene Benz, Jacob Stroman, Todd Walden, Cassandra Wilcox, and Rhonda Bush. Leveraging their collective expertise, they offer insurance solutions tailored to the distinctive requirements of the construction and transportation sectors.

"Our Inland Marine team's wealth of knowledge positions us as leaders in the industry," said Stephen Sitterly, Chief Operating Officer at Distinguished. “With SiriusPoint, we're able to harness this expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions that set a new standard for excellence.”

Coverage will be available to select brokers. For more information on Distinguished’s program offerings, please visit their website.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Fine Art and Collectibles, Environmental and Construction Professional, Executive Lines, Inland Marine, Real Estate & Builder’s Risk, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and Liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished’s high-limit Umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its area of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.