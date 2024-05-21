RPower Partners with ViVaVerse Solutions to Develop Resilient Microgrid for Houston's High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Center Campus

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPower, a leading provider of prime and backup power solutions, has partnered with ViVaVerse Solutions to build a 17-megawatt (MW) microgrid at the ViVa Center campus in Houston, Texas.

The RPower microgrid will employ ultra-low emissions natural gas generators to deliver Resiliency-as-a-Service (RaaS) to ViVaVerse's colocation data center operations during utility outages. Additionally, RPower will strategically deploy the microgrid across different ERCOT market programs, contributing essential capacity and ancillary services to the local electric grid.

“We are thrilled to partner with ViVaVerse to deploy this `first of its kind' microgrid solution in the data center space,” said Jeff Starcher, CEO of RPower. “Our natural gas backup generation system delivers the same reliability and performance as traditional diesel systems, but with a 98% reduction in emissions. Further, the RPower system provides critical grid services and will respond to the volatility of renewable generation, further enabling the energy transition to a carbon free future.”

ViVaVerse Solutions and its affiliates are converting the former Compaq Computer/HPE headquarters Campus into a cutting-edge mixed-use technology hub known as ViVa Center. This revamped campus will host the High-Performance Computing Data Center, along with spaces dedicated to technical facilities and mission critical infrastructure.

"We're pleased to partner with RPower on this groundbreaking initiative, which will propel both the high-performance computing infrastructure in Houston and the energy transition in Texas," said Eduardo Morales, CEO of ViVaVerse Solutions and Morales Capital Group. "RPower's pioneering microgrid will not only deliver essential N+1 resiliency to our data center operations but will also contribute to the local community by supplying necessary capacity during peak demand periods when the electric grid is strained."

Currently under construction, the microgrid is planned to be commissioned at the end of 2024. For more information about RPower and its innovative energy solutions visit www.RPower1.com.

For further media inquiries, please contact Marketing@rpower1.com.

About RPower

Founded in 2021, RPower is a power generation company spanning prime, merchant, and backup power generation solutions. RPower specializes in providing backup generation to companies with mission critical loads; with a focus on serving energy intensive business including the Data Center and Oil & Gas segments. The RPower team of analysts and engineers has a proven track record in the electric power industry serving large industrial customers and utilities with power generation project development, asset operations, asset optimization, project financing, and retail energy. RPower is well capitalized and backed by I Squared Capital based in Miami, FL.

About ViVaVerse Solutions

ViVaVerse Solutions stands as a prominent provider of data center infrastructure services, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Operating from a cutting-edge facility, the company offers cloud computing services alongside colocation solutions tailored for High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Situated within the expansive Viva Center campus spanning over 90 acres, ViVaVerse’s facilities boast potential capacity exceeding 200MWs. With redundant power access and architectures, fiber connectivity to major providers, advanced cooling systems, and robust physical security protocols, the campus is designed to ensure uninterrupted operations. Catering to the needs of enterprises, hyperscalers, and web-scale cloud companies, ViVaVerse delivers mission-critical infrastructure, ensuring highly available and secure IT environments.

For more information about ViVaVerse Solutions data center and cloud solutions, visit www.vivaversesolutions.com.