TensorWave Partners With Neuralink Engineers' New Startup, MK1, To Bring Lightning Fast AI Inference to AMD Cloud

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TensorWave, a leading innovator in cloud computing, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with MK1, a startup founded by early Neuralink engineers, including co-founder Paul Merolla. This strategic alliance aims to revolutionize the AI industry by democratizing access to high-performance inference solutions using AMD hardware.

A New Era of Efficiency and Performance

Neuralink co-founding team member, Paul Merolla, and his new startup are on a mission: to help enterprises get the most performance out of their valuable compute resources.

Recognizing the limitations posed by a potential GPU monopoly in the market, MK1 set its sights on AMD's emerging capabilities. AMD's software system, although primarily consumer-focused, presented a unique opportunity for MK1 to develop software tailored specifically for AMD's cloud-native hardware.

"Seeing the potential of AMD hardware to catch up to and even surpass existing solutions was a game-changer for us," said Paul Merolla. "This partnership with TensorWave aligns perfectly with our goals. Together, we are building the first competitive alternative to run GenAI at scale in the cloud, independent of NVIDIA hardware."

Why This Matters to the AI Industry

This partnership is set to make a significant impact in the AI industry by introducing a strong alternative to NVIDIA's dominance. "For the first time, AMD hardware is a formidable competitor for AI-accelerated workloads," Merolla explains. "Many in the industry have yet to grasp the benefits this will bring to the ecosystem, simply by giving customers a choice."

With 70% of AI workloads dedicated to inference, optimizing performance is crucial. Merolla believes that this is the moment for AMD to compete effectively. "Anyone who sees the trajectory and is willing to make the bet, this is the time," he asserts. "With MK1 software running on TensorWave’s cloud, we are offering a solution that makes the most of every dollar spent."

A Shared Vision for the Future

Darrick Horton, CEO of TensorWave, shares Merolla's enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are getting closer to outperforming existing solutions every day," said Horton. "Our goal is to democratize access to high-performance AI inference, making it available and affordable for everyone."

This collaboration brings together MK1's cutting-edge software with TensorWave's robust cloud infrastructure, providing a seamless and powerful solution for customers. "Our combined efforts are showing great signs of success," added Horton. "We are ready to tackle real-world workloads and deliver a service that is both simple and highly effective."

Looking Ahead

The partnership between MK1 and TensorWave is set to disrupt the AI industry, offering a more user-friendly and efficient alternative to existing solutions. With a focus on delivering competitive performance for large language models (LLMs) and other inference tasks, this collaboration promises to bring significant advancements to the field.

"There's a compelling story here," Merolla concluded. "It's a Cinderella story of experts coming together to create a model that will shape the future.”

MK1 is a highly-technical team dedicated to making AI inference efficient. Our current product is optimized inference software that is natively cross-platform, user-friendly, and delivers high performance for a variety of real-world workloads. MK1 software operates on over a thousand GPUs in the cloud, currently serving over 15 trillion tokens per month for clients. To learn more please visit mk1.ai.

TensorWave is a deep tech company on a mission to develop an advanced cloud computing platform for AI workloads and beyond. TensorWave is optimized for large-scale enterprises and platforms with AI workloads including training, fine-tuning, and inference. Visit www.tensorwave.com to learn more and try it today.