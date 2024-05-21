Amboy Bank Selects Spiral to Empower People and Businesses to Support Local Charities Through Everyday Banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Amboy Bank, a leading bank renowned for its strong customer focus and dedication to philanthropy. This partnership will enable Amboy Bank to amplify customer engagement and grow deposits through new digital experiences embedded within Q2's Digital Banking Platform that turn everyday purchases into local impact, introduce an online Giving Center, and offer tax-deductible donor-advised funds.

By adding Spiral's Everyday Impact™, customers and businesses of Amboy Bank are now empowered to round up their everyday purchases to support their favorite causes, directly benefiting local nonprofits in Central New Jersey and community initiatives, such as alleviating hunger, improving affordable housing, and fostering education. In addition, Amboy Bank’s new Giving Center enables account holders to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their online bank accounts. This innovative Giving Center also allows customers and businesses to create a personalized portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We're excited to elevate our digital banking experience, making it easier and more engaging for our customers to support nonprofits and give back to their community through everyday banking," said G. Gregory Scharpf, President & CEO at Amboy Bank. "We’re proud to help our community and customers to make a significant, positive impact they can feel great about."

By integrating with Spiral, Amboy Bank drives awareness and digital donations directly from the bank’s customer base to local charities. It also creates positive change in their community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

"Amboy Bank has a long history of making a positive impact on their local community, spearheaded by their leadership, and we're happy to support their efforts to take this to the next level through Spiral's innovative solutions," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We are proud to help community financial institutions enhance their local impact and drive deposits from socially conscious consumers and businesses — all while leading positive change."

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please click here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform that enables banks and credit unions to grow deposits and attract new accounts through community impact and financial wellness. With Spiral, financial institutions can positively impact the lives of their account holders and their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of customers and businesses to contribute to a better world.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech serial entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Amboy Bank

Established in 1888 by eight prominent businessmen in South Amboy, NJ, Amboy Bank has remained committed to helping the people and businesses throughout Central New Jersey to improve their financial well-being. With a long-standing reputation for being a fair, reputable institution that provides a safe place for people to deposit money and receive loans for purchasing homes and other necessities, Amboy Bank proudly continues this tradition today.