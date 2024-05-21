Whalar Has Joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program as a Content & Creative Partner to Feature Creators

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whalar, the global, award-winning, full-service creator agency, announced today that LinkedIn has named them a marketing partner for creators. This marks a significant milestone in Whalar’s commitment to revolutionizing the Creator Economy.

As a LinkedIn marketing partner, Whalar will bring its expertise, innovation, and creative content solutions to support both brands and creators alike. This collaboration provides trusted services for LinkedIn members to help them market their business and meet their content and creative needs by further fueling the Creator Economy.

Neil Waller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of whalar group said: “ LinkedIn is a valuable tool that unlocks a unique perspective of storytelling. It’s different from other social platforms given the context that content is created in, allowing creators, innovators and consumers alike to have a share of voice in their craft and interact with their communities. There are now more opportunities for creators, who are entrepreneurs and small business owners, allowing them to use the platform as a resource to share their journey, grow in the Creator Economy, and liberate their creative voices.”

Content creator and Whalar Talent Coco Mocoe said about working on LinkedIn: “ As a marketing expert turned full-time creator, LinkedIn has become one of my favorite platforms to use because people are ready to learn and are more open-minded than other platforms – in my experience and myself included. Anytime I post about a new podcast episode or a trending topic, I will get such great comments from people who bring new perspectives and with a different expertise from me. LinkedIn has created a great platform where in-depth conversations are rewarded and it doesn't feel like one person yelling into a megaphone and having a one-sided conversation with their following.”

This collaboration aims to help brands and creators unlock LinkedIn's full potential as a core platform that drives engagement and growth.