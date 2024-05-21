Monroe Capital Supports Central Moloney, Inc.’s Acquisition of Cam Tran Co. Ltd.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as administrative agent and joint lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility and equity co-investment to support the acquisition of Cam Tran Co. Ltd. (“Cam Tran”), by Central Moloney, Inc. (“CMI”). CMI is an existing portfolio company of Wind Point Partners.

Founded in 1949 and based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, CMI offers a full suite of customizable distribution transformers and transformer components. Cam Tran is the largest Canadian manufacturer of distribution transformers and the largest North American producer of amorphous metal transformers (“AMTs”). The acquisition forms one of the largest producers of distribution transformers in North America with considerable capacity and diverse engineering capabilities. The combined company will employ around 1,000 people and operate eight transformer and component manufacturing facilities across North America.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together “Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, opportunistic, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Inc.’s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.