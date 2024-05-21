Paris Las Vegas Opens Dominique Ansel Marché in Fall 2024

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel has found his second home on The Strip and will introduce a new dining destination at Paris Las Vegas. Following the success of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, which opened at Caesars Palace in October 2022, Dominique Ansel Marché is set to debut in fall 2024.

Inspired by the sidewalk markets in France, Dominique Ansel Marché marks the launch of an entirely new concept from Chef Dominique, showcasing croissants and viennoiserie baked fresh each morning, made-to-order crêpes, seasonal fresh fruit tarts and cakes, ice cream and more. The Paris Las Vegas location will also offer a variety of savory items, including succulent rotisserie chicken and potatoes as a nod to the Parisian street-side staple.

“ I've always loved the open-air markets that often pop up throughout Paris, where you can find the best and freshest foods. These outdoor markets inspired us to create a brand-new concept at Paris Las Vegas,” said Chef Dominique Ansel. “ We’ll be baking fresh croissants daily, fruit tarts and cakes with beautiful in-season ingredients, making crêpes to order like my early memories from back home and serving rotisserie chicken and many of our signature pastries. There will be plenty of café seating that’s perfect for people-watching with a cup of coffee, just like on the sidewalks of France.”

In addition, a selection of the signature menu items fans love at Caesars Palace will find a new home at Paris Las Vegas, such as the iconic Cronut®, the DKA (Dominique's Kouign Amann), Chocolate Chip Cookie Shots, Frozen S’mores, baked-to-order Mini Madeleines and some of the best croissants in Vegas.

Spanning more than 5,000 square feet, Dominique Ansel Marché will offer café-style and park bench seating for approximately 50 guests. Greenery and trees will enhance the experience of dining along the streets of Paris, while flower stands and hanging awnings will add to the market atmosphere.

“ Paris Las Vegas has undergone several changes over the last few years, from the Versailles Tower hotel renovation to the addition of several new food and beverage offerings,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas. “ As we approach the 25th anniversary of our iconic resort, we celebrate the evolution of Paris Las Vegas and welcome Chef Dominique Ansel to our expanding culinary roster. We look forward to Chef Dominique bringing his expertise in French pastries to our Parisian-inspired resort.”

Dominique Ansel Marché will occupy the former JJ's Boulangerie space near The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas.

About Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, the resort features more than 2,900 rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. The new Versailles Tower will soon be integrated into Paris Las Vegas, adding 756 redesigned luxury guestrooms to the hotel, with select rooms featuring balconies. The resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino and restaurants including Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Mon Ami Gabi, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Brioche by Guy Savoy, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump à Paris, Nobu restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Montecristo Cigar Bar and Dominique Ansel Marché (coming soon). Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

About Chef Dominique Ansel

James Beard Award-winning Pastry Chef, Dominique Ansel has shaken up the pastry world with innovation and creativity at the heart of his work. Chef Dominique has been responsible for creating some of the most fêted pastries in the world, including: the Cronut® (named one of TIME Magazine's "25 Best inventions of 2013"), The Cookie Shot, Frozen S'more, Blossoming Hot Chocolate, and many more. For his prolific creativity, he was named the World's Best Pastry Chef in 2017 by the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Food & Wine has called him a "Culinary Van Gogh" while the New York Post coined him "the Willy Wonka of New York." He has also been bestowed the prestigious l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole, France's second highest honor.

Prior to opening his own shop, Dominique served as the Executive Pastry Chef for Chef Daniel Boulud's celebrated restaurant Daniel, when the team earned its coveted third Michelin star and a four-star review from The New York Times. In 2011, Dominique opened his first shop, the eponymous Dominique Ansel Bakery in NYC's Soho neighborhood, with just four employees. In July 2021, he opened Dominique Ansel Workshop, a croissant counter inside of his pastry kitchens in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. October 2022 brought the debut of Chef's first-ever Las Vegas location, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. Dominique is also the author of two cookbooks: Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes (October 2014), and Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master & Mix (April 2020).