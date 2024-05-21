BlueScopeX sponsors initiative to advance innovation in green construction across ASEAN

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueScopeX, the corporate venture capital arm of BlueScope, is joining the Australia Green Economy Innovation Challenge (AGEIC) program organized by Enterprise Singapore to drive funding and development of innovative technologies to deliver sustainable transformation in construction. BlueScope is a global leader in metal coating and painting products for use in the building industry.

AGEIC, launched in late April 2024, brings together start-ups and SMEs to collaborate with major Australian companies across key sectors including Built Environment, Food and Agriculture, and Transport and Logistics, all intending to solve critical sustainability challenges. BlueScopeX will consider proposals for new solutions to fundamentally improve the thermal performance, carbon footprint, and general sustainability of industrial and commercial buildings through better design, products, systems, and installation methods. This scope covers all stages of the building lifecycle, from conceptual design through to construction, operation, and even deconstruction.

Interested start-ups and SMEs are welcome to present detailed proposals of their idea, showing how their new technologies revolutionize the design and construction of industrial and commercial buildings so that they are greener and more efficient. Successful applicants will qualify for funding sponsored by BlueScopeX to go on and realize the development of their innovations. They will also have access to BlueScope’s industry expertise, as well as the company’s network and connections.

In ASEAN countries, BlueScope is already accelerating its own transformation in shifting to more sustainable business practices. The company has optimized paintlines at its manufacturing plants, to allow greater heat recovery and energy efficiency. Similarly, a redesign of the production line has permitted BlueScope to recycle the steam from boilers to save water. Further around 5,000 tons of water are saved annually through rainwater harvesting systems in place at manufacturing facilities, and a total of 20 MW solar power capacity is installed to help boost the adoption of renewable energy.

BlueScope creates and inspires smart solutions in steel. Its headquarters are in Australia, and the company runs over 160 operation sites in 16 countries, with 16,500 employees globally. In the ASEAN region, the company has had a local manufacturing presence since 1965, which includes operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. BlueScope markets a wide range of branded products that include pre-painted COLORBOND® steel, zinc/aluminum alloy-coated ZINCALUME® steel, as well as the LYSAGHT® range of building products.