Eureka College Expands Technology Partnership with Apogee, Adding Apogee Managed Campus Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eureka College has expanded its five-year partnership with Apogee, a Boldyn Networks company, the leading provider of managed network and IT services for higher education in the United States. This expanded partnership includes Apogee Managed Campus, its suite of Managed Network, Security, Cloud, Professional, and IT services. Designed to comprehensively address the IT services needs of higher education institutions, Apogee Managed Campus builds on the successful implementations of Apogee ResNet and Apogee Managed Network Services that were initiated at Eureka College in 2019.

Eureka College was founded in 1855 in Eureka, Ill. The school’s continued investment in IT infrastructure and services advances its 2022-2025 strategic plan and delivers on the promise of providing a superior campus experience for all students, faculty, and staff.

“With the knowledge and experience that Apogee provides, Eureka College has become a leader among small, private U.S. colleges in adopting and implementing IT best practices,” said Eureka College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Ann Fulop. “Apogee is always working behind the scenes so that our leaders, faculty, staff, and students don’t have to worry about IT. We know that Apogee is backing us up and freeing us up so that we can focus on delivering on the initiatives we have outlined in our strategic plan as well as achieving the positive outcomes that we know are possible.”

Partnership Timeline

2019 : Eureka College engaged Apogee to provide Residential Network Services (ResNet) and Managed Network Services to ensure high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for its residence halls and campuswide. Read the case study here.

: Eureka College engaged Apogee to provide Residential Network Services (ResNet) and Managed Network Services to ensure high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity for its residence halls and campuswide. Read the case study here. 2023 : Apogee Professional Services assisted Eureka College with its Active Directory and email migration.

: Apogee Professional Services assisted Eureka College with its Active Directory and email migration. 2024: Eureka College expanded its partnership to include Apogee Managed Campus, its comprehensive suite of Managed Networks, Security, Cloud, Professional, and IT services.

Apogee’s Expanded Role: From 2019 to Now

In early 2024, Apogee expanded its partnership with Eureka College to provide Apogee Managed Campus Services to address the institution’s IT services needs more fully. Additional services that Apogee is now providing include:

“Eureka College is an excellent role model for colleges and universities that are benefiting from embracing a progressive approach to IT services and support,” said Apogee Chief Executive Officer Scott Drossos. “Our Apogee team knows how essential IT is to the success of all higher ed stakeholders. We are honored that Eureka College trusts Apogee with all things IT, and we look forward to many more years of working effectively together.”

About Eureka College

Located on nearly 70 wooded acres in Eureka, Ill., and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized educational opportunities. Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and among the first in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, originally founded by abolitionist members of Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), is the smallest of colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States (Ronald Reagan).

About Apogee

Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee, a Boldyn Networks company, is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate, enriching the campus experience and fostering student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve Higher Education, Apogee supports a community of millions of students and administrators at over 350 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes ResNet (residential networks), Managed Campus (networks, managed IT, cloud, and security services), campus engagement and digital signage, and video services. Apogee was acquired by Boldyn Networks in May 2024 and is part of their global operation spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia.