SmartSense Inks Renewals and Upgrades with Three Leading Grocery Customers to Continue Amplifying Food Safety Offerings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) and a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, today announced significant expansion milestones in its relationships with prominent grocery chains Jerry’s Foods, Knowlan’s Fresh Foods, and Giant Eagle.

Grocers continually strive to prioritize customer satisfaction and operational efficiency while maintaining high food safety standards. To achieve this, leading grocers like Jerry’s Foods, Knowlan’s Fresh Foods, and Giant Eagle have renewed, upgraded, and expanded their relationships with SmartSense to help amplify their commitment to ongoing food safety practices and quality assurance.

“Our mission is to provide our grocery customers with IoT solutions and automation tools that seamlessly bolster operational efficiency and compliance throughout their stores,” said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense by Digi. “We look forward to building on our progress through these extended relationships and value the trust our customers put in our team.”

Jerry’s Foods Enhances Store Visibility with Descriptive Insights from SmartSense

In the last seven years of working with SmartSense, Jerry’s Foods has rolled out operations throughout 23 locations to deliver fresh and high-quality products to their customers. Jerry's Foods is the largest Cub Foods franchise in the United States, operating in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and in Florida.

“The continued support from SmartSense helps us uphold our dedication to a customer-centric approach to business,” said Dana Glade, Director of Retail Operations at Jerry’s Foods. “Since our inception, Jerry’s Foods has remained committed to delivering quality perishables and customer experiences. The specialized support from SmartSense has provided us with the descriptive insights that we were looking for to keep food fresh and our customers healthy.”

Knowlan's Super Markets, Inc. / Festival Foods of Minnesota Maintains Customer Satisfaction with IoT Technology from SmartSense

Minnesota grocer, Knowlan's Super Markets, Inc. / Festival Foods of Minnesota, has worked with SmartSense for six years and has deployed SmartSense solutions across 10 locations. Knowlan's Super Markets, Inc. / Festival Foods of Minnesota are family-owned community stores with an incredible selection of groceries that pair well with a wide variety of fresh foods.

“Our focus on food safety that delivers high quality foods continues to enhance with our digital temperature monitoring recording and alert program,” said Jason Herfel, President at Knowlan's Fresh Foods. “SmartSense solutions have continued to foster an even greater culture of food safety excellence that has been experienced throughout our stores by both customers and associates.”

Giant Eagle Simplifies Food Safety Compliance with SmartSense Solutions

Over the last six years, SmartSense has protected 216 pharmacies for Giant Eagle and provided digital task management for its 182 grocery locations and 128 convenience stores. Supporting food safety and quality, Giant Eagle relies on 32,000 SmartSense digital temperature monitoring devices to monitor critical food assets remotely, automatically, and continuously.

By responding to SmartSense alerts and executing prescriptive actions, Giant Eagle maintained proper holding conditions for more than 72 million dollars’ worth of product in 2023. Giant Eagle has renewed its program with SmartSense while also expanding the relationship into fresh food manufacturing to help ensure efficiency, compliance and the highest food safety standards.

“We are impressed with the SmartSense team’s ongoing commitment to innovative solutions and look forward to applying their data insights and prescriptive analytics towards our fresh foods manufacturing operations,” said Vic Vercammen, Vice President of Risk and Chief Compliance Officer of Giant Eagle. “Our ongoing relationship serves as a testament to the impactful outcomes we have seen throughout our stores and pharmacies. We look forward to continuing our relationship, as food safety compliance and our customers remain our top priority.”

SmartSense is committed to helping companies go beyond the numbers, enabling teams to unlock the power of their data with digital decisioning that boosts quality control, employee productivity, asset protection, and compliance. With the SmartSense IoT framework, grocers can simplify food safety initiatives and gain real-time visibility into asset performance and monitoring.

Learn more about how SmartSense IoT solutions are supporting some of the largest grocery chains in the country here.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About SmartSense by Digi

SmartSense by Digi®, a business unit of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) Sensing as a Service solutions that deliver dynamic and personalized asset monitoring, process digitization, and digital decisioning across key verticals. The company enables organizations to leverage the power of IoT automation, prescriptive workflows, and insightful analytics to ensure compliance, workforce productivity, brand loyalty, loss prevention, and reduction of waste and energy consumption. Combining new and innovative data-driven approaches with world-class IoT tools, SmartSense partners with enterprises to elevate their business outcomes and asset protection to new heights. For more information, visit www.smartsense.co/.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About Jerry's Enterprises, Inc.

Jerry's Enterprises, Inc. (JEI) is an operator of County Market, Cub Foods, and Jerry's Foods grocery stores headquartered in Edina, Minnesota. It was founded in 1947 by CEO Gerald A. (Jerry) Paulsen. Jerry's Foods is the largest Cub Foods franchise in the United States, with 20 retail supermarkets in the Twin Cities, two in Wisconsin and one in Florida.

About Knowlan's Super Markets, Inc.

Knowlan’s Super Markets, Inc. is based in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. We own six Festival Foods of Minnesota stores and two Knowlan’s Fresh Foods stores. We are a family owned, woman owned and operated company. Our tradition for over a century is to deliver our customers an experience with remarkable service in a comfortable shopping environment. We offer an incredible selection of grocery products that pair well with a wide variety of Fresh Foods ranging from the freshest fruits and vegetables including Minnesota Grown products that is part of our culture. Fresh cut in-store beef and pork by our trained butchers, Deli fresh prepared foods that taste great and in-store fresh bakery products that offer excellent baked goods along with a selection from the local bakery favorite — Taste of Scandinavia Bakery®. You’ll find our Minnesota grocery store locations in Andover, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Hugo, Lexington/Circle Pines, Maplewood, South St. Paul and White Bear Lake. Our product offerings are offered beyond our stores through Festival Express Online.