University of Phoenix Holds Annual Memorial Day Flag-Planting Event Honoring Fallen Soldiers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix held its annual Memorial Day flag-planting event May 21 on its Phoenix campus in Arizona, honoring the sacrifices of those who served and died in the Armed Forces. This year volunteers from university employees and community members planted more than 10,000 flags spelling out, “Courage, Legacy, Gratitude.”

“University of Phoenix extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who took part in our Memorial Day event,” stated Eric Ryan, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the senior director of military operations for the Office of Military and Veteran Affairs. " Through the symbolic act of planting flags, we seek to honor our fallen heroes, as well as our veteran team members, students, and alumni. This day serves as a poignant reminder of our servicemembers bravery, service, and profound sacrifices, for which we remain eternally grateful.”

Following the flag-planting, Ryan led a moving ceremony that featured performances of the national anthem and “Taps,” a Color Guard presentation by Luke Air Force Base, the American Gold Star Mothers, and guest speaker Mr. Frank Lambert, a West Point graduate who went on to serve in Vietnam and earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Silver Star, the Soldier’s Medal, three Bronze Stars w/V (valor) and two Purple Hearts.

“ For me, Memorial Day is the most important holiday of the year,” stated Lambert. “ I hope my story provides a link for everyone to connect with those Americans who gave their lives for all of us.”

On Friday, May 24, the flags will be collected by the nonprofit Arizona Heroes to Hometowns to be distributed at local military cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day.

John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, USA CSM (ret) and dean of operations for the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, attended the event. " Reflecting on the spirit of sacrifice and valor within our military community is a privilege," shared Ramirez. " The sacrifices of countless Americans serve as a guiding light for students, faculty, and staff, igniting within us all a dedication to excellence and service. Today, we unite in remembrance, gratitude, and respect for the courageous individuals who gave everything in service of our nation."

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.