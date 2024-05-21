Lobyco Expands Partnership With Calgary Co-op After Continued Success

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lobyco, the global leader in grocery loyalty programs, today announced the expansion of its engagement with Calgary Co-op, one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America. Due to a groundswell of success, what began with a refreshed loyalty program and the launch of its member-exclusive app, has expanded to include a cross-category brand ecosystem and support its patronage program.

“We couldn’t be more delighted about Calgary Co-op’s success,” said Anders Mittag, chief commercial officer at Lobyco. “Since the outset of our relationship, we’ve known there was significant potential for a comprehensive loyalty program that would delight customers through digital engagement and gamification. We’re thrilled to be working with a North American business and are excited for what’s to come.”

Lobyco’s work with Calgary Co-op began in September 2023 with a customer loyalty program. Through an easy-to-use mobile app, Calgary Co-op members receive personalized offers based on purchase history and have the option to play games to earn free or deeply discounted items. While in store, customers can use the app to earn Calgary Co-op Bonus Cash on select items, review their digital shopping lists, complete payment, and view their receipts.

Since the app and loyalty program launched, Calgary Co-op has seen more than 100,000 members download the app and use it regularly, as well as significant growth in its new member acquisition. This success has led Calgary Co-op to expand its program with Lobyco.

Calgary Co-op’s augmented engagement spans a brand ecosystem comprised of retail locations in five categories including: groceries, fuel, pharmacy, liquor, home health care and cannabis.

Customers become Calgary Co-op members by buying a membership for $1. Through Calgary Co-op’s patronage program, each year customers receive a share of Calgary Co-op’s profits in cash and shares, proportional to what they have spent across the various retail lines of business. Customers can also monitor their estimated profit-sharing progress throughout the year via the mobile app and receive the previous year’s patronage in the app at the beginning of each year.

“The Lobyco team was hands-on from the beginning through development, to launch, as well as during the addition of new enhancements to the app,” said Ken Keelor, CEO at Calgary Co-op. “They understood our unique needs as a member-owned co-operative, as well as the incredible opportunity we had to refresh our membership program and launch an app that revolutionizes the way we pay patronage and enhances our members’ shopping experiences. Our journey is just beginning, and we value their partnership.”

Calgary Co-op’s tremendous success is emblematic of Lobyco’s winning recipe for customer loyalty, marked by seamless digital experiences, deep personalization, and engaging gamification.

To hear firsthand how Lobyco and Calgary Co-op are transforming customer engagement, visit Lobyco at Shoptalk in Barcelona on 3–5 June (booth #Q42).

About Lobyco:

Lobyco builds engaging loyalty, promotions and checkout propositions for retailers around the world. The company’s versatile and valuable marketing toolkit powers targeted and personalized customer engagement, unlocking superior experiences that keep shoppers coming back for more. Lobyco’s solutions are enriched by gamification, continuity and self-checkout to ensure the customer remains at the centre of the relationship. With grocery clients in North America, EMEA and APAC, Lobyco is precisely tailored to work with grocers, grow their share of wallet and unlock new revenue streams.