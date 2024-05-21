Parts Town Expands Same-Day Delivery Reach: 50-Mile Radius Now Available in 130 Locations

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, today announced an expanded delivery radius for its Same Day Delivery service, now covering a radius of 50 miles, increased from the previous 20 miles, from over 130 Parts In Town® locations across the United States.

This expansion comes as a result of a strategic partnership with Roadie, a UPS company that specializes in logistics management. Roadie is a crowdsourced delivery platform that offers businesses fast, flexible, and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. The partnership enables Parts Town customers to access genuine OEM replacement parts quicker and easier through same-day delivery via Parts In Town®.

Available products include foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, and other related products. Inventory stocked at Parts Town’s largest distribution center in Addison, Illinois, will also be available under the Same Day Delivery expansion. With the increase to a 50-mile radius, Parts Town can now deliver parts to the entire city of Chicago in as fast as two hours.

The expansion of Parts Town’s Same Day Delivery service allows even more customers to get their parts delivered to where they need them in as soon as two hours. This streamlines the repair process and increases first-time fix rates, allowing service technicians to get equipment back up and running quickly, which decreases equipment downtime for operators and increases their overall performance.

“The expansion of our Same Day Delivery radius is a step change in the ultra-fast accessibility of OEM parts locally,” said Emanuela Delgado, Group Vice President of The Revolution (aka GVP of Growth and Innovation), Parts Town Unlimited. “This partnership is the latest example of our commitment to not only ensuring genuine OEM parts reach our customers quickly and seamlessly but also to providing tools for service technicians and our end-user customers to increase first-time fix rates and reduce equipment downtime. Getting the parts they need, when and how they want them, has never been easier.”

“Parts Town solves problems for its customers — a flooding dishwasher, a broken HVAC system, an ice maker that isn’t making ice,” said Marc Gorlin, Founder and CEO of Roadie. “Because of our industry-leading national footprint, same-day delivery with Roadie makes it easy and efficient for retailers to be there for their customers when they need them most – and make sure they have a clean glass, a cool room, and an ice-cold drink in no time. By increasing same-day delivery availability to customers within 50 miles through Roadie, Parts Town is bringing those solutions straight to even more shoppers’ doors, faster than ever.”

For more information on Parts Town's Same Day Delivery service, visit https://www.partstown.com/same-day-delivery

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

About Roadie

Roadie, a UPS Company, is a logistics management and crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie offers businesses fast, flexible and asset-light logistics solutions for last-mile delivery. Roadie enables local delivery to more than 97% of U.S. households by providing access to more than 200,000 independent drivers nationwide – allowing businesses to offer their customers delivery optionality for almost any industry, from airlines to artisans.

Roadie’s solutions include: local same-day delivery, delivery from warehouse with in-house sortation, oversized delivery, sustainable delivery, returns and more. For more information, visit www.roadie.com.