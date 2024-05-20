St. Charles County Dermatologic Surgery Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Missouri through its partnership with Stacey Tull, MD, and her team at St. Charles County Dermatologic Surgery, based in the St. Louis, Missouri market.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Tull, St. Charles County Dermatologic Surgery has a solid reputation of providing high-quality dermatologic surgery and cosmetic services to patients in St. Louis, MO, and surrounding communities. Dr. Tull is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at Duke University School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency and Mohs micrographic surgery fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Tull is joined in her practice by Erin Dunn, RN, BSN, MSN, and Morgan Schroer, PA-C, in providing personalized and professional skin care to the communities they serve.

Dr. Tull commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the St. Louis market for many years and making patients their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent surgical and cosmetic dermatology care for our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Tull and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Tull and her colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the communities they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in Missouri.”

Through this partnership, St. Charles County Dermatologic Surgery’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of St. Charles County Dermatologic Surgery’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 91 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.